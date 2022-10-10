Read full article on original website
Community Forum: Great Fall Activities Happening at HCC
Steve Fast, Director of Public Information at Heartland Community College, talks about a fundraising run and a lot more happening on campus. The Community Forum on WJEZ is sponsored by K & S Ford in Fairbury.
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Charges filed in shooting of senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Student arrested after gun found in backpack
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
Despite Mayor's Objection, Peru Council Brings Aboard Full-Time Attorney
The newest full-time employee of the city of Peru is a very familiar face inside city hall. A divided Peru City Council voted 6 to 2 in favor of making Scott Schweickert a full-time employee with vacation and benefits. Prior to the change he had provided legal counsel for the city on an hourly basis and was paid a monthly retainer fee.
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
U of I students mourn death of rare squirrel
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died. Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many […]
Braidwood Man Killed in Will County Crash
A Will County man was killed in a single vehicle crash. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said Benas Ruzga, 30, of Braidwood was pronounced dead in the 31000 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Wilmington Township around 10:05 this morning. Ruzga was involved in a single motor vehicle crash. No...
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations
JOLIET, Ill. - The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving. Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities. Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s. But under the new plan, the casino...
Teen dead after single vehicle crash
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teen was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.
Illinois teen accused of shooting man during argument over Wi-Fi password
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly shot someone during an argument in which the victim refused to give the suspect a Wi-Fi password. According to a statement, on Sept. 30 at 1:51 p.m., Champaign Police went to the 2100 block of...
Three vendors are out, and two new restaurants moved in to Broadway Food Hall
You won't find a reuben at Broadway Food Hall anymore. La Royale, King Kuma, and Muchacho have vacated the food hall in Urbana, and two new restaurants have opened in their place: Poke Shack and Mi Casita Restaurante. Photo by Alyssa Buckley. You may know Poke Shack from their other...
Expert: Why are gas prices up again?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to rise at rates we haven’t seen in months, as the average gas price in Peoria rose 26.9 cents this week to average $4.32 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 50.7...
Illinois Basketball: Illini targeting top 30 center from the class of 2024
Illinois basketball is looking for the next great big man, as we are now targeting one of the best players in the class of 2024. It is going to be weird to see the Illini suit up this fall and winter without Kofi Cockburn. He has been a part of the Illinois basketball experience for the better part of a half-decade. But this will be the first campaign without the big man.
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Illinois Fighting Illini
Coach: Brad Underwood (sixth season) 2021-22 record: 23-10 (15-5) Players returning: Coleman Hawkins, R.J. Melendez, Luke Goode, Brandon Lieb. Players departed: Kofi Cockburn, Austin Hutcherson, Andre Curbelo (St. Johns), Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Jacob Grandison (Duke), Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara), Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (South Carolina) Key additions: Terrance Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech),...
