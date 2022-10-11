Read full article on original website
wpde.com
1 dead in double shooting outside Marlboro County home, police say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a double shooting Saturday evening on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said two people had words and that's when one fired shots. He added a car pulled up outside the home a short time...
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
WMBF
Lake City shooting leaves 1 hurt as deputies, SWAT respond; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of the incident on Rae Street in Lake City. The victim was located at the scene with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
WMBF
Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
WMBF
Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
One dead following large house fire in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire that happened last Sunday in Bishopville. South Carolina State Fire reports that the fire happened on Oct. 9 at a single-family dwelling in Lee County and added that a 70-year-old woman died.
Sumter County motorcyclist dies after colliding with deer, SCHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer in Sumter County. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive roughly 10 miles west of the city of Sumter. This is in the Stateburg community - a largely rural residential and wooded area outside Shaw Air Force Base.
Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
The Post and Courier
Manning man charged with murder in Williamsburg County drive-by shooting
A Manning man was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, and charged with murder and six other crimes in connection with the Sept. 17 death of a Manning woman during a drive-by shooting in Williamsburg County. In addition to the murder charge, Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., 24, was charged by the...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
WMBF
Warrants: Woman stabbed, killed Darlington County man before stealing his vehicle
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Road on Monday for a reported stabbing. Deputies said 27-year-old Allison Monique...
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
Marion man not surprised son accused of killing University of Arizona professor
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October. Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking
LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
wpde.com
Robeson Co. man killed during 'domestic confrontation' with family member, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a Lumberton man who was killed during a domestic confrontation with a family member on Tuesday. The death of David Strickland, 53, in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in Lumberton is being...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information to help them investigate the death of a Lumberton man. Investigators were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 3500 block of Collins Drive. They said 53-year-old David Strickland was killed during a “domestic...
