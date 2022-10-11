ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

1 dead in double shooting outside Marlboro County home, police say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a double shooting Saturday evening on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said two people had words and that's when one fired shots. He added a car pulled up outside the home a short time...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Person hit by stray bullet in Mullins shooting, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said two other people were shooting at each other in the area of East McIntyre Street. The victim was reportedly struck while standing at their home.
MULLINS, SC
City
Charleston, SC
County
Darlington County, SC
City
Lamar, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Man arrested, charged in deadly Lumberton stabbing

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in North Carolina. The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to reports of the incident at the Sun Do Kwik Shop on South Martin Luther King Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police found a victim at the...
LUMBERTON, NC
News19 WLTX

One dead following large house fire in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire that happened last Sunday in Bishopville. South Carolina State Fire reports that the fire happened on Oct. 9 at a single-family dwelling in Lee County and added that a 70-year-old woman died.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter County motorcyclist dies after colliding with deer, SCHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer in Sumter County. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Raccoon Road at Barnwell Drive roughly 10 miles west of the city of Sumter. This is in the Stateburg community - a largely rural residential and wooded area outside Shaw Air Force Base.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina. A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020. She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
LUMBERTON, NC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC

