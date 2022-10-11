ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame statistical leaders through five games

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSDTQ_0iUqwFEW00

With Notre Dame finally above .500, confidence has to be soaring high. Stanford coming to South Bend for the coming weekend, so that confidence only can get higher. Here are the players to watch for in that game:

Passing Leader: Drew Pyne - 721 yards | nine touchdowns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3V0y_0iUqwFEW00
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Leader: Audric Estime - 361 yards | four touchdowns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gc5Ml_0iUqwFEW00
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting running back Audric Estime (7) runs with the ball against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving and Scoring Leader: Michael Mayer - 351 yards | five touchdowns | 30 points

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBfqZ_0iUqwFEW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PfQ1_0iUqwFEW00
Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Sacks Leader and Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Isaiah Foskey - three sacks | four TFLs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACjgC_0iUqwFEW00
Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Tackles for Loss Co-Leader: Rylie Mills - four TFLs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WopeP_0iUqwFEW00
Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

IN THIS ARTICLE
