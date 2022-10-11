Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Following pipe break, Bella Vista Water District customers criticize response efforts
REDDING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, subcontractors for PG&E hit a 30-inch concrete water pipe in the Bella Vista Water District, impacting over 100 customers in the area for 24+ hours. More specifically, 102 customers in the East Stillwater zone were dealing with low water pressure; in some cases,...
actionnewsnow.com
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring
The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.
KSBW.com
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Asunken boat revealed by the depths of Lake Shasta sparked a mystery this week: How did a World War II landing craft end up in a California lake?. On Sunday, Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted on social media that they'd found a boat once used on the USS Monrovia, a storied troop transport vessel that saw action in Europe and the Pacific. As Shasta Lake receded in the worsening drought, the boat emerged from the depths. But no one was quite sure how it ended up there.
actionnewsnow.com
Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its project to clear out encampments across the city. Jumping camp: Homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds. Another homeless encampment is growing at Teichert Ponds in Chico. This coming as the city resumes its...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist dies in downtown Redding crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist died following a crash in Redding late Wednesday night, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist took off from officers at high speeds on Interstate 5 and got off at Highway 44, the CHP said. The CHP said the man ran a red light at...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding railroad crossing closed due to semi-truck crash
REDDING, Calif. - A railroad crossing near Girvan Road and Highway 273 is closed due to a traffic crash, said the Redding Police Department. Police say a semi-truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign, forcing the railroad crossing from Girvan Road to Highway 273 to close. Officials say they do...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty this week, but very welcome changes ahead!
It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Confirms Low-Flying Helicopter Being Used in Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Investigation
Residents of the Southern Humboldt area have been sending in photographs and reports of a low-flying helicopter circling areas of the region beginning in August of this year. Local law enforcement agencies would not confirm the helicopter was related to enforcement efforts on their behalf. After we published an article...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City
State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
actionnewsnow.com
Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement
OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicholas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after Tuesday night police pursuit, crash
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two men after a police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday night. An officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 44 at Park Marina Drive. During the stop, the officer learned the driver, Kenneth Justus, was a wanted subject with an active felony warrant in Shasta County.
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
