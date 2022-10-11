ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION

Date: October 14-15 Time: 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.) Join Wyoming's own, Jalan Crossland as he plays at the Gryphon Theatre!. When: 8 p.m. Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $15/person. Saturday, October 15. Laramie River...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Why Don't We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?

We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Ol' Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming's Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 COUNTRY

Portal Tracker: Let's Check in on Former Wyoming Football Players

LARAMIE -- There are many differing opinions on the NCAA Transfer Portal. Love it? Hate it? It's here to stay. Wyoming lost 15 players after last December's bowl victory in Boise. The quarterbacks hit the road. So did the cornerbacks and big chunk of the defensive front. One of the top running backs in school history transferred, too.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Brewtober Happening in Laramie THIS SATURDAY

What's October without Oktoberfest, right? We love finding reasons to drink and this Saturday will be a good one. StagePoint Community Foundation will hold its second Brewtober. HURRAH!. Brewtober is a fundraiser event for StagePoint Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. 100% of the funds will be used o support other...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons

A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie's Horst Wins State AARP Andrus Award

Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a release from AARP. Horst was one of three finalists...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 6-8

The fall season is headed down the stretch and here's our latest edition of the Pics of the Week. Once again, we have all kinds of football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming from all around the state. You can really see the effort and intensity in the faces of these athletes. Remember if you have some photos, you can submit them on the WyoPreps Mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater

Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Hike! Can Wyoming Cheerleaders Kick Field Goals?

Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Free Halloween Goodie Bags For Laramie's Little Ghosts

Premier Bone and Joint Centers will be handing out free boo-tastic goodie bags for your little skeletons. Not sure what the goodie bags will consist of exactly but, I hope it's not just milk because... you know... calcium? Promoting good bones? But, I personally love milk, so I would love it anyway, just not sure if the young ones would have the same thoughts. But if they do give out candies, they're gonna be giving the dentists some businesses.
LARAMIE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
SARATOGA, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession

A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
LARAMIE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

WHP Responds to Plane Crash Along Interstate 80

No one was injured in a small-engine plane crash this afternoon along Interstate 80 near milepost 324 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). Around 2:40 this afternoon, WHP troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80 around the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

