Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION
Date: October 14-15 Time: 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.) Join Wyoming's own, Jalan Crossland as he plays at the Gryphon Theatre!. When: 8 p.m. Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $15/person. Saturday, October 15. Laramie River...
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
From Hunter to Hunted, the Target on Wyoming’s Back Growing
LARAMIE -- "Basketball season can't get here soon enough" That is the go-to tweet more times than not the very second the Wyoming football team makes a mistake let alone loses a game. You've seen them, I've seen them, members of the Cowboy basketball team have, too. It's no secret...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol' Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It's the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
Portal Tracker: Let’s Check in on Former Wyoming Football Players
LARAMIE -- There are many differing opinions on the NCAA Transfer Portal. Love it? Hate it? It's here to stay. Wyoming lost 15 players after last December's bowl victory in Boise. The quarterbacks hit the road. So did the cornerbacks and big chunk of the defensive front. One of the top running backs in school history transferred, too.
Brewtober Happening in Laramie THIS SATURDAY
What's October without Oktoberfest, right? We love finding reasons to drink and this Saturday will be a good one. StagePoint Community Foundation will hold its second Brewtober. HURRAH!. Brewtober is a fundraiser event for StagePoint Community Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. 100% of the funds will be used o support other...
Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren't something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. "It's not a good way to leave this world," Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
Laramie’s Horst Wins State AARP Andrus Award
Laramie’s Bernadette “Bernie” Horst will be named the AARP Wyoming 2022 AARP Andrus Award Winner, honoring the state’s top volunteer over the age of 50 during a banquet in Casper on Friday, Oct. 14, according to a release from AARP. Horst was one of three finalists...
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week Oct. 6-8
The fall season is headed down the stretch and here's our latest edition of the Pics of the Week. Once again, we have all kinds of football, volleyball, cross country, and girls swimming from all around the state. You can really see the effort and intensity in the faces of these athletes. Remember if you have some photos, you can submit them on the WyoPreps Mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com.
This Weekend in Laramie; Farmer’s Market Withdrawal Week
Is it just me or is it weird not seeing the farmer's market on here anymore? Ah, I miss it already! I hope everyone got all that they needed last week! We still have a bunch of fun things going on in Laramie this weekend!. Friday, October 7. Mountain Film.
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
Hike! Can Wyoming Cheerleaders Kick Field Goals?
Now, one of the more glossed-over arts of football has to be field goal kicking. As fans, we always care more about every other position on the field and leave kickers and punters to the wayside. It's tragic. Kickers and punters can change the game. How many times have you watched a game and said to yourself "missing that field goal earlier is huge"? Or something to that effect, anyways. You say it every close game, right?
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Supreme Court Rules Prison Term Stands For Man Who Shot Lover’s Husband
A man who shot his lover's husband in the chest in Cheyenne five years ago after leaving his wife and kids behind in Nebraska may not have his prison sentence shortened, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Timothy Leners, 53,...
Free Halloween Goodie Bags For Laramie’s Little Ghosts
Premier Bone and Joint Centers will be handing out free boo-tastic goodie bags for your little skeletons. Not sure what the goodie bags will consist of exactly but, I hope it's not just milk because... you know... calcium? Promoting good bones? But, I personally love milk, so I would love it anyway, just not sure if the young ones would have the same thoughts. But if they do give out candies, they're gonna be giving the dentists some businesses.
bigfoot99.com
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
sweetwaternow.com
WHP Responds to Plane Crash Along Interstate 80
No one was injured in a small-engine plane crash this afternoon along Interstate 80 near milepost 324 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). Around 2:40 this afternoon, WHP troopers responded to a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80 around the...
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: Why I Moved Back To Wyoming And Then Moved Back To New York Again
It all started 3 months ago in The Summer of '22. After years of waffling, I had decided to drive a U-Haul truck back home to Wyoming. In it: everything I owned. I left on July 4th, the same day I'd arrived. It was Cheyenne's 155th anniversary.
