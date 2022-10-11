Read full article on original website
Hoboken’s Garage B Mural Project Begins on Saturday
The City of Hoboken Art Committee Advisory Board and Hoboken Business Alliance are partnering to paint a mural on the western façade of Parking Garage B, located on Hudson Street south of Second Street adjacent to the dog run. The mural was recommended by Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, reviewed by First Ward Councilperson Mike DeFusco, and approved by the City Council on Sept. 21 following a public hearing on September 7.
Union City Adds New Street With Parking And Dog Runs. Welcome Peter Street!!!
Photo Credit: Google Maps Union City Mayor Brian Stack posted on Facebook this afternoon a short video describing a brand new street in the municipality. Stack said he’s “happy to announce the near completion of a new street in Union City ! Peter Street between Hudson and Palisade Avenue.”
NHRFR Teaches Kids Fire Safety Using Mobile Fire Safety House
October is Fire Prevention Month, and as part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Safety Prevention Week, the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Department spent Wednesday afternoon at the Union City Public Library teaching children and their parents ways to remain safe in their home and what to do in the event of a fire.
North Bergen boxers Valencia, Roldan look to bring home championships at NJ Diamond Gloves
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Top amateurs Jean Pierre Valencia and Peter Roldan will look to achieve their championship dreams this week when they compete in the 2022 New Jersey Diamond Gloves tournament, which kicks off this Friday in Long Branch, N.J. Both boxers will be representing the Little Mac...
4 Superior Officers Promoted By The Union City Police Department
On Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department promoted four superior officer officers to higher ranks during a ceremony at the William Musto Cultural Center. Two of the officers, Alexander Vega and Christopher Rengel, were promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Two of the officers were elevated to the rank...
WNY BOE President Parkinson Named NJ School Board Member of the Year
Photo Credits: Adam Parkinson via LinkedIn West New York Board of Education President Adam Parkinson announced on LinkedIn that he has been named the 2022-2023 New Jersey School Board Member of the Year. Parkinson wrote, “Humbled, deeply touched, blessed – words can’t properly describe the genuine emotions to express how...
Pedestrian Struck By Hit & Run Driver On Tonnelle Avenue In North Bergen Thursday Night
Photo Credit: Google Maps Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced that an investigation is underway following last night’s hit-and-run accident on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen in which a male pedestrian was struck while crossing the heavily used roadway. Suarez says the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit...
Two Hudson Leaders of Real Estate Investment Firm Indicted In $650 Million Ponzi Scheme
NEWARK, N.J. – The president and a top officer of a real estate investment company were charged for their roles in a scheme to defraud more than 2,000 investors in a $650 million Ponzi scheme, and with conspiring to evade $26 million in tax liabilities, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced this afternoon.
Seven Figure Settlement By WNY Law Firm In Traumatic Brain Injury Case
R F Injury Law, located at 6509 Bergenline Avenue in West New York, recently settled a case involving a traumatic brain injury suffered by a female, senior citizen who was crossing a Manhattan street and was struck by a bicycle messenger. The woman fell to the ground and hit her had on the pavement. Jeff Henig spoke to R F Injury Law partner Bill Ricigliano about the case.
