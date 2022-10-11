The City of Hoboken Art Committee Advisory Board and Hoboken Business Alliance are partnering to paint a mural on the western façade of Parking Garage B, located on Hudson Street south of Second Street adjacent to the dog run. The mural was recommended by Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, reviewed by First Ward Councilperson Mike DeFusco, and approved by the City Council on Sept. 21 following a public hearing on September 7.

