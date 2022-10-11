ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken’s Garage B Mural Project Begins on Saturday

The City of Hoboken Art Committee Advisory Board and Hoboken Business Alliance are partnering to paint a mural on the western façade of Parking Garage B, located on Hudson Street south of Second Street adjacent to the dog run. The mural was recommended by Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, reviewed by First Ward Councilperson Mike DeFusco, and approved by the City Council on Sept. 21 following a public hearing on September 7.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NHRFR Teaches Kids Fire Safety Using Mobile Fire Safety House

October is Fire Prevention Month, and as part of the 100th anniversary of Fire Safety Prevention Week, the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue Department spent Wednesday afternoon at the Union City Public Library teaching children and their parents ways to remain safe in their home and what to do in the event of a fire.
UNION CITY, NJ
4 Superior Officers Promoted By The Union City Police Department

On Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department promoted four superior officer officers to higher ranks during a ceremony at the William Musto Cultural Center. Two of the officers, Alexander Vega and Christopher Rengel, were promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Two of the officers were elevated to the rank...
UNION CITY, NJ
WNY BOE President Parkinson Named NJ School Board Member of the Year

Photo Credits: Adam Parkinson via LinkedIn West New York Board of Education President Adam Parkinson announced on LinkedIn that he has been named the 2022-2023 New Jersey School Board Member of the Year. Parkinson wrote, “Humbled, deeply touched, blessed – words can’t properly describe the genuine emotions to express how...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Seven Figure Settlement By WNY Law Firm In Traumatic Brain Injury Case

R F Injury Law, located at 6509 Bergenline Avenue in West New York, recently settled a case involving a traumatic brain injury suffered by a female, senior citizen who was crossing a Manhattan street and was struck by a bicycle messenger. The woman fell to the ground and hit her had on the pavement. Jeff Henig spoke to R F Injury Law partner Bill Ricigliano about the case.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ

