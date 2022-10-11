ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB.com

Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Ville Platte, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar General Store#Rats#Rodent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy