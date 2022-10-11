Read full article on original website
WAFB.com
Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond. Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the...
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
WAFB.com
Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff. Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used...
Group of Lafayette police officers pool money to pay elderly homeowner’s deductible after tree falls on home
After a tree fell on the home of an elderly Lafayette homeowner, a group of Lafayette Police officers' kind act for the woman is going viral.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
TikTok scam falsely promises successful money flips
Money-flipping scams have been popular on Instagram and Twitter, but now they have made their way to TikTok.
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Man with autism attacked outside bar in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff detectives are looking for the suspects who allegedly assaulted a man who has autism
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Lafayette police find trunk full of marijuana during early morning traffic stop
Lafayette Police found a trunk full of marijuana during an early morning traffic stop on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
kalb.com
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on fentanyl and gun charges following a traffic stop on Sunset Drive on Oct. 11. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35, is charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging "No Longer…Fun Prank(s)," Warns of Arrests
Toilet-papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
KPLC TV
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of pulling out gun at Jeff Davis Parish Fair
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after deputies say they saw him pull out a gun during an argument at the Jeff Davis Parish Fair, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies that were at the fair...
Opelousas residents concerned after claims of voter fraud
In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns of voter fraud ahead of upcoming elections.
25-Year-Old Xavier Broussard Died In A Motorcycle Crash Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road on Sunday. According to the police, 25-year-old Xavier Broussard was [..]
