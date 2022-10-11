Read full article on original website
John Richter
3d ago
Biden screw the working man again
Upworthy
Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board
Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Biden's student-loan relief application will open any day. Here are 5 steps to prepare.
President Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student loans will require millions of borrowers to fill out an application to receive approval, a step that will likely be available within days. The application will open in October, which will be a "short online application," the Department of Education...
‘California stands to be an enormous beneficiary’ from President Biden’s marijuana orders
President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, meaning thousands of Americans unable to find housing, employment or educational opportunities due to apossession conviction will now be able to do so. Biden called on the nation’s governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash tumble as Biden administration proposes gig-worker rule that eases path to full employee
The proposed rule would base the determination of whether to classify a worker as a contractor or employee on a broad assessment.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Motley Fool
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023
Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
Stimulus Check Update: $400 Direct Payment To Automatically Hit Your Account Within Four Days; Who Is Eligible
According to New Mexico Human Services Department, numerous low-income New Mexicans are qualified for stimulus checks of at least $400. The time to submit a claim for the New Mexico stimulus check is approaching quickly, though. The deadline for low-income residents who qualify to apply for the relief checks is October 7.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 check payments to be sent in five days
Alaskan residents will receive a direct one-time payment of over $3,000 in five days.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Pennsylvania diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner, in Landsdowne, would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022
Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
CNET
Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: Today Is the Last Day to Claim Money
Today is the final day that Capital One customers can claim part of a $190 million settlement stemming from a massive 2019 data breach that exposed more than 100 million people's personal information. Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit argued that hacker Paige Thompson wouldn't have been able to access Capital...
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
