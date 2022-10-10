ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Women’s volleyball continues domination Competition

Eastern’s 16-match winstreak still alive after upset win over No. 5-ranked Snow College. Complete and utter dominance is arguably one of the most fitting phrases a person could use to describe the way Utah State University Eastern’s volleyball team has been playing. Continuing on an astounding 13 game win streak, the Golden Eagles continue to punish the opposition, securing three more wins in the past two weeks.
LOGAN, UT
Mens soccer team ranked 13th in the nation

Utah State University Eastern men’s soccer team has found their groove. As one of two ranked teams on campus, the Utah State University Eastern men’s soccer team has found their groove as we enter the second half of conference play. With just five games left in the 2022 season, Eastern sits ranked No. 13 in the NJCAA top 20, and a 6-1 conference record. This past week, the Eagles recorded two impressive conference wins over Colorado Northwestern Community College and then No. 16 Snow College.
LOGAN, UT
Paige Shumway: the defensive leader of Eastern

Paige Shumway is a true-freshman libero for the Utah State University Eastern women’s volleyball team this season. Paige Shumway is a true-freshman libero for the Utah State University Eastern women’s volleyball team this season. The now No. 5 Eagles have won 16 straight matches, including a 3-2 victory over the then No.5 Snow Badgers. Shumway has played a crucial part in the Eagles’ success, leading the team in digs with 343, 4.34 per set. Her 343 digs place her within the NJCAA Division 1 top 20.
LOGAN, UT
Utah State Eastern 2022 Legacy Dinner celebrates community

Two people and one institution will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Eastern Utah community. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Utah State University Eastern will host its annual Legacy Dinner where two people and one institution will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to theEastern Utah community. Castleview Hospital...
LOGAN, UT
Prehistoric Museum joins Museums for all

The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Prehistoric Museum with free admission for up to four people. Museums for All is part of the Prehistoric Museum’s broad commitment to seek out, include, and welcome all audiences.
LOGAN, UT
