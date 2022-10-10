Read full article on original website
Women’s volleyball continues domination Competition
Eastern’s 16-match winstreak still alive after upset win over No. 5-ranked Snow College. Complete and utter dominance is arguably one of the most fitting phrases a person could use to describe the way Utah State University Eastern’s volleyball team has been playing. Continuing on an astounding 13 game win streak, the Golden Eagles continue to punish the opposition, securing three more wins in the past two weeks.
Mens soccer team ranked 13th in the nation
Utah State University Eastern men’s soccer team has found their groove. As one of two ranked teams on campus, the Utah State University Eastern men’s soccer team has found their groove as we enter the second half of conference play. With just five games left in the 2022 season, Eastern sits ranked No. 13 in the NJCAA top 20, and a 6-1 conference record. This past week, the Eagles recorded two impressive conference wins over Colorado Northwestern Community College and then No. 16 Snow College.
Paige Shumway: the defensive leader of Eastern
Paige Shumway is a true-freshman libero for the Utah State University Eastern women’s volleyball team this season. Paige Shumway is a true-freshman libero for the Utah State University Eastern women’s volleyball team this season. The now No. 5 Eagles have won 16 straight matches, including a 3-2 victory over the then No.5 Snow Badgers. Shumway has played a crucial part in the Eagles’ success, leading the team in digs with 343, 4.34 per set. Her 343 digs place her within the NJCAA Division 1 top 20.
Utah State Eastern 2022 Legacy Dinner celebrates community
Two people and one institution will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Eastern Utah community. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Utah State University Eastern will host its annual Legacy Dinner where two people and one institution will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to theEastern Utah community. Castleview Hospital...
Prehistoric Museum joins Museums for all
The Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Prehistoric Museum with free admission for up to four people. Museums for All is part of the Prehistoric Museum’s broad commitment to seek out, include, and welcome all audiences.
VIDEO: Wyoming Woman Hospitalized After Buck Attack
Wanda stepped outside of her home in Evanston Wyoming to dive her husband to an appointment. There was a buck in the driveway. The buck was enjoying some shade and sleeping. They startled each other. This is not a good season to get nose to nose with a buck. They...
Utah woman ‘humiliated’ by ex-husband in boudoir court battle
A Utah woman is calling out a Davis County judge for ordering her to give edited boudoir books to her ex-husband as part of their divorce.
Nuisance deer in Bountiful are euthanized, given to families in need
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — They can be cute, but in Bountiful even Bambi can be a nuisance. “They can cause a lot of problems. A lot of damage to yards and to gardens,” Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill said. Hill also says some deer have become a public safety...
POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim
SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him. Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the […]
Woman dead after fire at Centerville apartments
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A woman is dead after a fire in a Centerville apartment Wednesday night. The fire is located in the area of 88 W. 50th Street. No other information is available.
Woman dies in Centerville condominium fire
One woman died in a fire that burned through parts of a condominium complex in Centerville on Wednesday.
