The ATP Firenze Open in Florence has gotten really interesting with the ouster of tournament favorite Matteo Berrettini in the second round. Lorenzo Musetti is the lone Italian left in the draw, and could be a threat to win the whole thing, if the hometown fans can help boost him through. But he may have to get through the mighty Felix Auger-Aliassime, if the latter can survive a rising American in Brandon Nakashima. (Speaking of Americans, the quarterfinals feature three Americans, as the U.S. presence is strong this year with nine players inside the top 50.) Who will lift the Florence trophy for the first time in over 25 years? We offer our predictions.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO