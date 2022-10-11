Read full article on original website
ATP Gijon Semifinal Predictions Including Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem
It promises to be an entertaining semifinal day at the ATP Gijon Open. Top seed Andrey Rublev is set to lock horns against Dominic Thiem in a mouthwatering encounter. And Arthur Rinderknech, who scored a second top-20 win in as many weeks, will look to reach his second ATP final when he faces Sebastian Korda. Who do you think will reach the championship match?
Three keys to Roberto Carballes Baena’s win over Matteo Berrettini at the Firenze Open
Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain beat second seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy 5-7 7-6 7-5 in an epic second round match at the Firenze Open in Florence on Wednesday. The match lasted for more than three hours. The 29-year-old Spaniard will take on Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the quarterfinals...
WTA San Diego Open Day 3 Predictions Including Jessica Pegula vs Coco Vandeweghe
Rain impacted play on Tuesday in San Diego, meaning we have just three new matches to cover here. Nevertheless, they promise to be exciting affairs featuring some big names in the women’s game. Chief among them is home favourite and #4 seed Jessica Pegula. She’s joined by the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins, with each trying to take one step closer to the title here. With that in mind, let’s get stuck into our WTA San Diego Open Day 3 predictions.
ATP Florence Quarterfinal Predictions Including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima
The ATP Firenze Open in Florence has gotten really interesting with the ouster of tournament favorite Matteo Berrettini in the second round. Lorenzo Musetti is the lone Italian left in the draw, and could be a threat to win the whole thing, if the hometown fans can help boost him through. But he may have to get through the mighty Felix Auger-Aliassime, if the latter can survive a rising American in Brandon Nakashima. (Speaking of Americans, the quarterfinals feature three Americans, as the U.S. presence is strong this year with nine players inside the top 50.) Who will lift the Florence trophy for the first time in over 25 years? We offer our predictions.
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Plenty of Final Upsets – Choinski, Sels, Skatov, Svajda
It was a huge week on the Challenger circuit as six events took place on four continents. Fans of the tour could literally follow it almost 24 hours a day. Most of the finals us surprising results with the theoretically set-in-stone favorites either putting in some awful performances or simply getting outplayed by less-established opponents going for their first titles. Read back on this week’s action:
WTA Cluj Day 4 Predictions Including Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Xiyu Wang
The second round of the 2022 WTA Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca will be finished on Thursday. The Romanian fans will be hoping to see their only remaining player, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, progress further into the draw. She’s facing a tough opponent in the promising Xiyu Wang though. Who do you think will advance?
Erik ten Hag Can Add Whole New Dimension to Midfield With One Simple Decision – Opinion
Donny van de Beek is in his third year as a Manchester United player. This season, however, he has only played a grand total of 19 minutes so far. A lifeline of some sort was expected by everyone once Erik ten Hag was appointed as the new coach in the summer. Despite these positive signs, the midfielder mysteriously remains out of favour.
WTA Cluj Semifinal Predictions Including Anastasia Potapova vs Anna Blinkova
Four women remain in contention for the 2022 WTA Transylvania Open title in Cluj, Romania. Fourth-seeded Anastasia Potapova seems to be the main favorite for the trophy, while the up-and-coming Xiyu Wang has a slightly tougher semifinal opponent. Who do you think will make the final?. WTA Cluj Semifinal Predictions.
WTA San Diego Quarterfinal Predictions Including Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff
Day 5 at the WTA event in San Diego will feature the four quarterfinal matches, including a rematch of the Roland Garros final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in what will surely be the biggest match of the day. It’s an usually stacked draw for an event of this category and we’ll have no less than five top 10 players in action this Friday in California.
European Club ‘Keen to Sign’ Chelsea Midfield Duo
Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard has issued a report on Barcelona and their intent to sign the Chelsea midfield duo of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. The pair are out of contract in the summer of 2023, which means they would be available on free transfers – something the Spanish side have been forced to focus on since their spending has been limited by La Liga rules.
