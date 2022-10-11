Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Gamespot
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
Gamespot
M3GAN Trailer Has James Wan Toying With Killer Robots
James Wan turned the horror genre backward with his sleeper hit Malignant in 2021 and now plans to do the same with his follow-up in the robot toy-turned-killer film M3GAN. An acronym for model three generative android, M3GAN is about a young girl who loses her parents and roboticist aunt who takes care of her. On a whim, the aunt (played by Girls' Allison Williams) takes her niece (Violet McGraw) to work and introduces her to a prototype of a new toy that's designed specifically for a child to never feel lonely.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Features Trailer I PC Games
After the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenage Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. When a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his home, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Batgirl Star Brandan Fraser Calls Movie's Shelving "Tragic"
Brendan Fraser has been picking up a slew of acclaim portraying a 600-pound gay man in director Darron Aronofsky's The Whale, which received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival He's lined up some high-profile roles to come soon, but there's one role that was recently taken from him. Fraser was set to play the villainous pyromaniac Firefly in the DC Batgirl movie, but the film was surprisingly shelved back in August due to a change in Warner Bros. Discovery management.
Gamespot
Halloween Ends Could Be Biggest Box Office Smash Since Thor: Love And Thunder, Opens With $5 Million In Previews
Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, October 14, and it's expected to bring in a lot of money at the box office despite releasing simultaneously for streaming on Peacock. The film got off to a strong start, banking $5.4 million in Thursday night previews, according to Variety.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Review - Same As It Ever Was
There are few moments of calm in Overwatch 2. The action is closer, louder, and faster, and the voice lines are quippier and happen more often. However, in that brief period between selecting your hero and the barriers opening, unleashing you and your teammates out onto the battlefield, there is a brief window of peace--a split-second for meditation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
Gamespot
Tom Cruise Planning A Wild World-First Stunt In His New Space Movie
Actor Tom Cruise is being shot off a rocket into space for a movie, and new details about the highly anticipated out-of-this-world project have now come to light. Universal Pictures boss Donna Langley told the BBC that the movie takes place on Earth, that is, until Cruise needs to "go up to space to save the day." Cruise's character is described as a "down-on-his-luck guy" who happens to be the only one who can save humanity.
Gamespot
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Is Spoiling His Own Movie
Dwayne Johnson has been telling us for months about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," ahead of his upcoming movie Black Adam. But it turns out that he's also changing the hierarchy of spoilers. Instead of some rando on Twitter, Johnson himself is the one dropping spoilers for the movie. Spoilers follow for the post-credits scene of Black Adam.
Gamespot
Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Join Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are joining the cast of the next Transformers movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh and Davidson will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with Yeoh voicing the character and Airazor and Davidson voicing Mirage. They join previously announced stars including Anthony Ramos and...
Gamespot
Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 - KAL-EL RETURNS, PART 2: REUNION
Father and son are at last reunited after the Warworld Saga ripped them apart…and you don’t need to have super-senses to know that this is a reunion well earned. As planet Earth becomes reacquainted with the rise of two Supermen, one man stands in their way. Lex Luthor sets his deadly machinations in motion as the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues!
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions Official Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is right around the corner, set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement was made earlier this week via a cinematic trailer that confirmed Ash will be joining the mobile squad in Season 3. But Ash isn't the only new addition to the game--today, Respawn posted the Season 3 patch notes, giving players a much clearer picture of what kind of changes they can expect to see when Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live next week.
Gamespot
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Gamespot
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 1 Finale Reveals Who Sauron Is, Will Become Like Walter White In Season 2
Amazon's The Rings of Power has concluded its first season, and the show went out with a bang. There was a big reveal during the episode and it could have big implications for Season 2. This story contains spoilers for The Rings of Power, so only read on if you've seen the episode or don't care about being spoiled.
Gamespot
Batman Incorporated #1 - No More Teachers, Part 1
From the pages of Batman comes an all-new, all-exciting adventure for Ghost-Maker and his Batman Incorporated team! The team's trust issues and detective skills are immediately put to the test when someone from Ghost-Maker and Batman's recent past is brutally murdered... Is this an isolated event, sending a message to the two? Or is this the start of something darker and more sinister? (Hint--it's sinister and dark!)
Gamespot
How An Immersive Shakespeare Experience In NYC Wound Up Feeling Like Real-Life Elden Ring
There's a moment relatively early on in Elden Ring where you have the chance to stumble upon an elevator which, if you decide to hop on it, will take you on what feels like a journey to the center of the earth. The ride is minutes long. The further you get, the more it starts to feel like you probably made a mistake--especially as the elevator shaft opens up to reveal a whole night sky and sprawling ruins in the distance. It's beautiful. It's terrifying. If you're anything like me, you probably chanced upon this part of the game on your first day with it and were immediately consumed with the feeling of "I shouldn't be here, I did something wrong."
Gamespot
An Alan Wake 2 Teaser Image Might Be Hiding In A New Remedy Video
Remedy may have released a brief glimpse of Alan Wake 2, as an in-development image in a presentation about their development tools. Earlier today, Remedy shared a presentation about Universal Scene Description and its implementation into its development process and the studio's proprietary engine, Northlight. At about four minutes into the video, the presenter shows off a picture of the Northlight engine editor. The image is bare and partially made up of the editing tools. At its center, though, is an image of a figure holding a gun in a large lobby area with a central staircase and a multitude of arches. The image is untextured, so there are almost no colors except various shades of gray and some orange outlines on the central character.
Comments / 0