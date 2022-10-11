Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Prime Day gaming sales live: save with PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch deals
Amazon Prime Day gaming sales are underway, and we're bringing you all the biggest savings across PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch right here.
Digital Trends
The best fanless laptops in 2022
We maintain a list of some of the best laptops you can buy, and they're certainly excellent machines. But most of them have something in common: they're fast performers with fans that can speed up and create a ton of noise. That's what makes a fanless laptop so attractive. Take...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
PC Magazine
Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals
No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
PC Magazine
Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse
The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
Black Friday gaming laptop deals 2022: everything to expect from this year's sales
We're getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals, with the models, prices, and retailers you should be on the hunt for in November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
Best Buy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Save on Sony OLED TVs, Apple Watch, Roomba, More
Amazon isn’t the only merchant offering deep discounts these next two days. You may have heard that Amazon is holding another Prime Day event on Tuesday and Wednesday. Naturally, this means other retailers are holding their own sales so as to not miss out on any sweet, sweet revenue.
PC Magazine
The 10 Most Popular Amazon Prime Early Access Deals to Grab Now
PCMag readers are snapping up some great deals during Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale shopping event. But if you're feeling overwhelmed and need some guidance, check out the 10 most popular deals our eagle-eyed audience purchased this week. 1. Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL R101AE. The whole idea of...
NFL・
PC Magazine
The Best Mechanical Keyboards for 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
By definition, a mechanical keyboard is a keyboard that uses an individual spring and mechanical switch under each key. While older users may have fond memories of the classic buckling-spring switches on their IBM Model M keyboards, today’s mechanical keyboards come in dozens of different flavors, with a variety of key switches that suit just about every occasion and preference, whether you’re playing a hectic FPS, writing the next great American novel, or manipulating numbers in a spreadsheet.
laptopmag.com
Prime Early Access Sale gaming deal: Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 laptop bundle for $965
Acer's Predator Helios 300 is worth considering if you're on the prowl for a high-performance gaming laptop. Amazon currently offers the RTX 3060 Acer Predator Helios 300 with Predator Rolltop Gaming Backpack for $965 (opens in new tab). Typically, this bundle would cost you $1,430, so that's $465 in savings.
Digital Trends
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $700 for Prime Day
If you missed the first round of Prime Day gaming laptop deals this year, you’re getting another chance at them through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Dubbed the October Prime Day, the shopping event brings discounts like this $200 price cut for the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, which brings it down to a more affordable $700 from its sticker price of $900. Don’t hesitate to push through with the purchase if you think this is the gaming machine for you, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Digital Trends
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld review: For enthusiasts only
“The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a well-built, but niche device for hardcore cloud gaming enthusiasts only.”. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the first of a new kind of gaming device: a handheld tailored specifically to cloud gaming. Streaming games from the cloud is something that people can do with a PC, phone, or Samsung TV, so there’s a lot of pressure on this handheld to prove why players should be interested in it … especially when they can buy a cheaper mobile controller like the Razer Kishi V2 for their phone.
LG's 42-inch and 48-inch C2 OLED TVs are even cheaper post Prime Day sale
LG's latest and greatest OLED TVs are on sale again, and prices now start at just £899.
Engadget
The best deals on Galaxy phones, watches and other Samsung devices for October Prime Day
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC deals live: all of the best sales on gaming machines
We're finding all of the best discounts on gaming PCs during these Amazon Prime Day deals
NZXT Canvas 27F review: A stunning gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate
NZXT is gradually populating its Canvas display range with more models to provide additional variety for gamers. The latest to be added includes the NZXT Canvas 27F, which we'll be taking a look at in today's review.
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
Comments / 0