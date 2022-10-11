ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Digital Trends

The best fanless laptops in 2022

We maintain a list of some of the best laptops you can buy, and they're certainly excellent machines. But most of them have something in common: they're fast performers with fans that can speed up and create a ton of noise. That's what makes a fanless laptop so attractive. Take...
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
PC Magazine

Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
PC Magazine

Zuckerberg Finally Adds Legs to His Metaverse

The most requested feature is finally coming to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse: Legs. That may sound odd. But the avatars in Meta’s main social VR app Horizon Worlds move along without any human-looking legs. Instead, avatars float around with no lower body. The reason why is because movable, walking...
PC Magazine

The 10 Most Popular Amazon Prime Early Access Deals to Grab Now

PCMag readers are snapping up some great deals during Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale shopping event. But if you're feeling overwhelmed and need some guidance, check out the 10 most popular deals our eagle-eyed audience purchased this week. 1. Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL R101AE. The whole idea of...
NFL
PC Magazine

The Best Mechanical Keyboards for 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

By definition, a mechanical keyboard is a keyboard that uses an individual spring and mechanical switch under each key. While older users may have fond memories of the classic buckling-spring switches on their IBM Model M keyboards, today’s mechanical keyboards come in dozens of different flavors, with a variety of key switches that suit just about every occasion and preference, whether you’re playing a hectic FPS, writing the next great American novel, or manipulating numbers in a spreadsheet.
Digital Trends

This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $700 for Prime Day

If you missed the first round of Prime Day gaming laptop deals this year, you’re getting another chance at them through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Dubbed the October Prime Day, the shopping event brings discounts like this $200 price cut for the Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop, which brings it down to a more affordable $700 from its sticker price of $900. Don’t hesitate to push through with the purchase if you think this is the gaming machine for you, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the offer.
Digital Trends

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld review: For enthusiasts only

“The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a well-built, but niche device for hardcore cloud gaming enthusiasts only.”. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the first of a new kind of gaming device: a handheld tailored specifically to cloud gaming. Streaming games from the cloud is something that people can do with a PC, phone, or Samsung TV, so there’s a lot of pressure on this handheld to prove why players should be interested in it … especially when they can buy a cheaper mobile controller like the Razer Kishi V2 for their phone.
