ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainer trolls Professor Willow by giving him “disease”

A Pokemon Go player has made it their mission to make Professor Willow sick in the popular mobile game and they’ve actually found a trick to pull it off. The Professor in various regions across the Pokemon world is one of the first characters you meet, often giving you the option to choose from three PokeBalls for your starter.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bug#Overwatch 2#Hilarity#Video Game
dexerto.com

Best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners: DPS, Tank & Support

Overwatch 2 has a diverse roster of heroes with unique abilities to master, but new players might be struggling to find a character to introduce them to the game. With that in mind, these are the best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners. Blizzard’s decision to make Overwatch 2 free-to-play means...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Overwatch
dexerto.com

Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines

Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends PC players praise Overwatch 2 for removing aim assist in crossplay lobbies

Apex Legends players have praised Overwatch 2 for not having aim assist in crossplay lobbies between PC and consoles, as some would like Respawn to follow suit. While it has been a hot topic for a number of years, the battle between controller and mouse and keyboard users has only gotten bigger in recent years as crossplay has become a bigger thing.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to watch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reveal stream for Iono’s partner

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Electric-type Gym Leader will be revealing who her partner Pokemon is in a live stream. Here’s when it’s happening and how to watch it. Levincia’s Gym Leader Iono was revealed to be one of the challengers trainers will face in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As well as a gym leader, Iono is a streamer and influencer in the Pokemon universe. She will also be plying her trade in our universe, hosting a stream to reveal who her partner Pokemon will be.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite Zero Build sky glitch secures player an easy victory

During a Zero Build mode match, one Fortnite player encountered a strange sky glitch that helped them secure an easy victory. Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite earlier this year in March, allowing users to play a mode sans building options. Some players steer clear of the...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

WoW fans bash Blizzard for removing rare portraits in Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight fans have bashed developer Blizzard Entertainment for removing the beloved rare character portraits in the MMO’s upcoming expansion. World of Warcraft’s UI is getting a major rehaul with the release of Dragonflight as Blizzard look to refresh the old-school look that WoW’s sported for over a decade now.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Where To Find Fortnite's Explosive Goo Gun

"Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 4 has been full of surprises for players, such as the confirmation that Brie Larson is voicing The Paradigm. This season also brought the return of the Reboot Rally event, in addition to a host of new items and weapons to keep the title fresh. One of the more noteworthy additions is the Explosive Goo Gun, which fires a stream of goop that can wreck opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainer gets huge Shiny surprise in KFC parking lot

Finding a Shiny in Pokemon Go is quite the achievement in itself but to find one in a KFC parking lot just in time for dinner is another level of luck. Pokemon Go has been a worldwide phenomenon since its release in 2016 and play has found big catches in all kinds of strange places. While some of the most impressive feats have required players to show off equally impressive determination to get their reward, it doesn’t always have to be so complicated.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Accept a Friend Request on Overwatch 2

In order to play with friends in Overwatch 2, it helps to know how to accept a friend request. Playing Overwatch 2 with friends is arguably one of the better ways to enjoy the game. Now that Blizzard have made the team shooter free-to-play, more people have been inspired to give it a shot and join their friends in action. But before you start jumping into matches, you'll need to know how to make and accept friend requests in Overwatch 2.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy