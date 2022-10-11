Finding a Shiny in Pokemon Go is quite the achievement in itself but to find one in a KFC parking lot just in time for dinner is another level of luck. Pokemon Go has been a worldwide phenomenon since its release in 2016 and play has found big catches in all kinds of strange places. While some of the most impressive feats have required players to show off equally impressive determination to get their reward, it doesn’t always have to be so complicated.

