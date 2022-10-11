Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard’s “low effort” cosmetics in expensive bundles
Overwatch 2 players have it out at the quality of the cosmetics found in Blizzard’s paid bundles, calling them “low effort” when you consider how much real money they cost. The decision to make Overwatch 2 free to play and switch to the Battle Pass model found...
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dexerto.com
Veteran Pokemon trainer celebrates first shiny encounter ever, believing they were fake
A Pokemon trainer discovered their first shiny Pokemon after fourteen years of consistently playing the game throughout its many generations. Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare variants of normal Pokemon. The recent games are more generous with shiny rates, allowing players to manipulate the rate with items. In the older generations,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer trolls Professor Willow by giving him “disease”
A Pokemon Go player has made it their mission to make Professor Willow sick in the popular mobile game and they’ve actually found a trick to pull it off. The Professor in various regions across the Pokemon world is one of the first characters you meet, often giving you the option to choose from three PokeBalls for your starter.
dexerto.com
Best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners: DPS, Tank & Support
Overwatch 2 has a diverse roster of heroes with unique abilities to master, but new players might be struggling to find a character to introduce them to the game. With that in mind, these are the best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners. Blizzard’s decision to make Overwatch 2 free-to-play means...
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
IGN
Overwatch Players Discover Game-Breaking That Turns Off Their PC; Console Players Claim Lack of Aim Assist Against PC Opponents
Overwatch 2 developers Blizzard have announced that they have been notified about a game-breaking bug in the hero shooter title that shuts down or restarts PCs of users during play. The issue has been present in-game ever since the title launched on October 4. Several players have posted about their...
dexerto.com
Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines
Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
dexerto.com
Grimes surprises Overwatch fans with Jeff Kaplan picture to celebrate OW2
Popular music artist Grimes stunned Overwatch 2 fans by revealing how big of a fan she is of Blizzard’s hero shooter by posting a photo of her with former Game Director Jeff Kaplan. After a rocky launch, Overwatch 2 has seemed to stabilize with players worldwide able to enjoy...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends PC players praise Overwatch 2 for removing aim assist in crossplay lobbies
Apex Legends players have praised Overwatch 2 for not having aim assist in crossplay lobbies between PC and consoles, as some would like Respawn to follow suit. While it has been a hot topic for a number of years, the battle between controller and mouse and keyboard users has only gotten bigger in recent years as crossplay has become a bigger thing.
dexerto.com
How to watch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reveal stream for Iono’s partner
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Electric-type Gym Leader will be revealing who her partner Pokemon is in a live stream. Here’s when it’s happening and how to watch it. Levincia’s Gym Leader Iono was revealed to be one of the challengers trainers will face in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As well as a gym leader, Iono is a streamer and influencer in the Pokemon universe. She will also be plying her trade in our universe, hosting a stream to reveal who her partner Pokemon will be.
dexerto.com
Fortnite Zero Build sky glitch secures player an easy victory
During a Zero Build mode match, one Fortnite player encountered a strange sky glitch that helped them secure an easy victory. Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite earlier this year in March, allowing users to play a mode sans building options. Some players steer clear of the...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Mande grills Vantage’s sniper hitbox: “It’s so bad”
Apex Legends pro Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has grilled new release Vantage — but not for the traditional reasons. The sniper aficionado pointed out how “bad” the Legend’s Sniper’s Mark hitbox is, seemingly striking targets despite visibly missing. Vantage has been a contentious...
Diablo Immortal now lets players craft 5-star gems – once every 9 months, enough time for an Overwatch 2 Legendary skin
Diablo Immortal's Telluric Pearls are hard to come by without spending money
dexerto.com
WoW fans bash Blizzard for removing rare portraits in Dragonflight
WoW Dragonflight fans have bashed developer Blizzard Entertainment for removing the beloved rare character portraits in the MMO’s upcoming expansion. World of Warcraft’s UI is getting a major rehaul with the release of Dragonflight as Blizzard look to refresh the old-school look that WoW’s sported for over a decade now.
Where To Find Fortnite's Explosive Goo Gun
"Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 4 has been full of surprises for players, such as the confirmation that Brie Larson is voicing The Paradigm. This season also brought the return of the Reboot Rally event, in addition to a host of new items and weapons to keep the title fresh. One of the more noteworthy additions is the Explosive Goo Gun, which fires a stream of goop that can wreck opponents.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer gets huge Shiny surprise in KFC parking lot
Finding a Shiny in Pokemon Go is quite the achievement in itself but to find one in a KFC parking lot just in time for dinner is another level of luck. Pokemon Go has been a worldwide phenomenon since its release in 2016 and play has found big catches in all kinds of strange places. While some of the most impressive feats have required players to show off equally impressive determination to get their reward, it doesn’t always have to be so complicated.
Overwatch 2: How to get skins
Skins are widely considered to be Overwatch's premier cosmetic items. Here are all of the different ways that you can get them in Overwatch 2.
How to Accept a Friend Request on Overwatch 2
In order to play with friends in Overwatch 2, it helps to know how to accept a friend request. Playing Overwatch 2 with friends is arguably one of the better ways to enjoy the game. Now that Blizzard have made the team shooter free-to-play, more people have been inspired to give it a shot and join their friends in action. But before you start jumping into matches, you'll need to know how to make and accept friend requests in Overwatch 2.
