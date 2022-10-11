ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September.

Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native of Sachse, Texas played in 34 total games during his Alabama career.

In 2020, Mayden went undrafted before signing as a free agent with the San Fransisco 49ers. He spent almost two seasons there before he was waived and claimed off of waivers by the Eagles. In the six games that he has played in the NFL, Mayden has tallied seven tackles.

With the Bills having several injuries in the secondary, Mayden could be called on sooner rather than later.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Mayden’s professional career and other Alabama NFL players.

Alabama Nfl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

