Frightfully Fun October planned with City of Norman Parks & Recreation

The community is welcome to join the City of Norman's Parks and Recreation Department for a fun-filled October with two family-friendly Halloween events this month.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

Visit Lions Park on 10/14/22 for a not-so-spooky Outdoor Movie Night with free admission and activities beginning at 7 p.m.. The film Hocus Pocus will start at sundown. Psycho Taco food truck, 405 Brewery, and Beanstalk Sno Cones will offer delicious refreshments on site.

ZOMBIE RUN & FUN

The heart-pounding inaugural “Zombie Run: 5K, 1 Mile Dash, and Dance!” is slated for 10/29/22 at Ruby Grant Park, 4343 NW 36h Avenue. Participants will run, jump and crawl their way through the zombie-infested forest. A 1-mile fun run will also offer stations for candy and fun Halloween games. The evening concludes with a spooky Halloween dance featuring a live DJ, refreshments, a candy hunt, and a costume contest at the Ruby Grant Park Playground Pavilion.

The race will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the dance following immediately after until 9 p.m. Runners will need a light source for the run.

There are three categories to the costume contest: Most Original, Best Duo/Group, and Best Overall.

Runners 21 and up will get a frighteningly refreshing beer after the race, courtesy of Nompton Social. Beer, wine, and seltzers will be available for purchase at the dance.

Tickets are $30 each for a timed 5K and dance; tickets are $22 each for an untimed 5K or 1-Mile Dash and Dance. With the purchase of an adult registration, one child under 10 can join for free. Additional children are $15 each. Tickets are still available at https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Norman/ZombieRun5Kand1MileDashandDance.

Participants should sign up by 10/19/22 to be guaranteed a shirt.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

There are still opportunities to volunteer as a terrifying zombie for the event! Makeup, dinner, snacks, and water will be provided. To sign up or learn more, visit:

Follow the Norman Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information and updates -- https://www.facebook.com/normanokparks/ -- or call 405.366.5472.

###