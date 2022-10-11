ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtva.com

1 dead in Morgan County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

