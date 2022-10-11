Affordable Housing Town Hall slated for Oct. 19 at Norman City Hall

Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant will host a Town Hall Meeting on Affordable Housing from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the Council Chambers of Norman City Hall, 201 W. Gray. The meeting is free to attend and open to all. It will be livestreamed and available to watch at: https://vimeo.com/cityofnormanok.

“We will facilitate a broad discussion about the ins and outs of affordable housing and how different segments of the community work together toward solutions,” Grant said.

Local panelists of the Town Hall Meeting are set to include:

Richard McKown, Affordable Housing Developer

Mr. McKown has spent 24 years working in the housing industry both as homebuilder, real estate developer and community designer. His interest in mixed-use walkable communities has led him to the development of infill projects in downtown Oklahoma City. He has particularly focused on low impact development. Mr. KcKown has traveled extensively throughout the Unites States studying storm water management techniques.

Karen Canavan, Norman Housing Authority

Ms. Canavan started with the Norman Housing Authority in 1982. She worked for NHA starting out as a receptionist and then went onto to eventually work as a property inspector, public housing supervisor, public housing manager and Section 8 administrator. She was recruited by the Omaha, Nebraska Housing Authority, then to the Tulsa, Oklahoma; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, housing authorities. Ms. Canavan returned to Norman in 1993 to be close to family.

Heidi Smith, Cleveland County Continuum of Care

Thunderbird Clubhouse became the Cleveland County Continuum of Care Collaborative Applicant on April 1, 2022. With a background in administration, Ms. Smith has specialized in non-profit finance, operations and governance for the past 10 years. Her community service includes a current appointment to the City of Norman Social & Voluntary Services Commission, volunteering for the Community Development Block Grant Policy Committee, and past service on the City of Norman Children’s Right Commission.

Darrel Pyle, City of Norman

Mr. Pyle was appointed by the Norman City Council to serve as City Manager in 2019. During his 32-year career in local government, Darrel has served in the capacity of Financial Analyst, Deputy Finance Director, Finance Director, Administrative Services Director, Deputy City Manager, and – for the past 17 years – as City Manager. He completed his undergraduate and graduate studies in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from California State University, Fresno.

Community members are welcome to send in questions they would like to see addressed during the event to publicaffairs@normanok.gov. Questions should be submitted by 4 p.m. Oct. 18.

###