50 People Who Got Roasted So Bad On The Internet They Honestly Should Just Delete Their Account

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3QNB_0iUqXyBq00

1. On pronouns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wO90G_0iUqXyBq00
Facebook

2. On water:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F9vI_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter

3. On dragons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTgV4_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter

4. On pizza:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXENb_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

5. On worms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrQKw_0iUqXyBq00
Reddit

6. On rights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6odn_0iUqXyBq00
ashstfu.tumblr.com

7. On pies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHq9T_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter: @moonpie

8. On eating out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCUEa_0iUqXyBq00
Google

9. On reincarnation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDdxZ_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

10. On bathrooms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Cyl6_0iUqXyBq00
Reddit

11. On the ego:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438Cjf_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

12. On room:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3tIO_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

13. On children:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3KVs_0iUqXyBq00
drakesquad.tumblr.com

14. On Morbius:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1Sm6_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

15. On fact checking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKKtE_0iUqXyBq00
Facebook

16. On ants:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kX0jF_0iUqXyBq00
pukicho.tumblr.com

17. On Paper Mario :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQrWk_0iUqXyBq00
pukicho.tumblr.com

18. On making money:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veo38_0iUqXyBq00
Reddit

19. On rejection:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQMaH_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

20. On expenses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEl38_0iUqXyBq00
drunktrophywifee.tumblr.com

21. On shoes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ods5l_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

22. On desert islands:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klDXT_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter

23. On toothpaste:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8yQO_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

24. On competence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqosW_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

25. On Saw :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRDHY_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter

26. On Scrabble:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h23PM_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

27. On dragons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymieb_0iUqXyBq00
koboldpost-generator.tumblr.com

28. On cursive:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR7nW_0iUqXyBq00
Facebook

29. On printing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CD45_0iUqXyBq00

Although, let's be honest: Printing needs to be free.

Twitter

30. On hard work:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksXlL_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter: @jackedyotweets

31. On pigs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFzYN_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

32. On kangaroos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FohGV_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter

33. On utensils:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uugm0_0iUqXyBq00
Reddit

34. On the miracle of life:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Qnr_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

35. On houses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPNkj_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

36. On bans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyZ8S_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter

37. On deodorant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2md0Mr_0iUqXyBq00
Twitter: @isaaxgutierrez

38. On the South:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nW8M2_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

39. On linking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKp0R_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

40. On soups:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ0z8_0iUqXyBq00
Google Reviews

41. On diamonds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcqfE_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

42. On board games:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213JPp_0iUqXyBq00
Facebook

43. On clowns:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCX87_0iUqXyBq00
moleshow.tumblr.com

44. On testing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44S2n2_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

45. On bedposts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5gkr_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

46. On mirrors:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZBMx_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

47. On parents:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vw3K7_0iUqXyBq00
reddit.com

48. On grandmas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIpHZ_0iUqXyBq00
Reddit.com

49. On surgery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bW0Kr_0iUqXyBq00
trashrabbits.tumblr.com

50. On brains:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cn8SV_0iUqXyBq00
Reddit

TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Acknowledges a Big Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg is up front. The billionaire king of social networks seems to be doing serious self-criticism after what now appears to be one of the most difficult years for Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook. The year 2022 has been a bloodbath for the social-media giant, which was founded in 2004....
BUSINESS
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ by Their Age Difference

End of an era. Since the shocking news of their split, many Kete fans have been asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source confirmed to Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had broken up after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” the insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the...
CELEBRITIES
