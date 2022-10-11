Lizzo Got Real About The Impact Critics Have Had On Her After Saying She Makes Music For White People

Lizzo has addressed her use of a slur in one of her songs, explaining that she’d never previously heard it used in an offensive context. The singer, who released her latest album Special in July, was criticised after her song “Grrrls” included a word that has been used to mock disabled people. Originally, the line went: “Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag / Do you see this s***? I’m a sp**.”After receiving feedback from offended and disappointed fans, the “Good as Hell” star changed the line in the song to “Do you see this s***? / Hold me...

