Raiders’ Davante Adams ‘Permanently Banned’ From Amusement Park for Shoving Photographer
A Kansas City amusement park is levying the harshest of punishments to Las Vegas Raiders… The post Raiders’ Davante Adams ‘Permanently Banned’ From Amusement Park for Shoving Photographer appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault for pushing photographer
Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams was cited for assault in the Kansas City Municipal Court for pushing a photographer after the Chiefs game.
Raiders’ McDaniels Comments on Davante Adams’s Postgame Incident
The Las Vegas coach supports his star receiver, calling the shoving of a photographer an “unfortunate situation.”
NFL Fans Sound Off on Josh McDaniels Supporting Davante Adams Following Postgame Shove of Photographer
Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) head coach Josh McDaniels was supportive of his star receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, following the incident that took place after the team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) on Monday night. Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground while walking to the...
