WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
Top 100 Live Albums

Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
Steven Tyler
Barns Courtney
The story of the ‘Ghost Finish’ Telecaster – one of the rarest Fender guitars ever made

Under normal lights, this Telecaster appears to be an unremarkable, late-’60s blonde color. But stick it under UV light and things get trippy... As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell named biggest-selling debut album in UK history

Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell has been named the biggest-selling debut album in UK history.The record has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the UK since it was released in 1977 and has spent a total of 530 weeks in the Top 100 chart.It beats James Blunt’s Back To Bedlam, Leona Lewis’s Spirit and Lady Gaga’s The Fame in a list compiled for National Album Day.The top 20 also features debut albums by the likes of the Spice Girls, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, Adele and Coldplay and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday (15...
WATCH: Willie Nelson Sings “Whiskey River” With Dusty Rhodes

Thinking of partnerships between two giants in their field, a collaboration between country artist Willie Nelson and professional wrestler Dusty Rhodes probaby isn’t the first to come to mind. But in 1982, these two proved what a great teamup they could be when they combined their minds and musical talents. The result was a duet of “Whiskey River.”
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch

Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs.  Barrett recorded a couple...
