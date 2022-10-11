Read full article on original website
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kirk Hammett join Journey for a full-throttle Enter Sandman and Wheel in the Sky jam
The Journey and Metallica hits were mashed together into one extended track, featuring some blistering guitar work from Hammett's “Greeny” Les Paul and Neal Schon's custom IHush single-cut Last week, Journey performed the last 2022 dates of their Freedom world tour, and took a two-night stop in Hawaii...
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Jackie Evancho on Songwriting and Rediscovering Joni Mitchell with Covers Album ‘Carousel of Time’
Joni Mitchell was always part of Jackie Evancho’s musical memory. Named after Joni Mitchell and James Taylor’s 1970 live album, Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time, a rendition of 10 Mitchell classics, moves back and forth, spanning the earlier chapters within Mitchell’s songbook. “I’ve heard her since...
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
The Beatles’ Hit 1 Club Owner Called ‘Organ Grinder Music’
Paul McCartney had someone call one of The Beatles’ signature hit songs “organ grinder music” when he played it for him.
Meat Loaf, Guns N' Roses and Oasis albums listed among the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history
The Official Charts Company have revealed the 20 best-selling debut albums in UK chart history and a rock artist is number 1
SFGate
Green Day Ready ‘Nimrod’ Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1997 Concert
Green Day will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Nimrod — which featured the hits “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Nice Guys Finish Last” — with a deluxe reissue complete with unreleased demos and a live recording from the era.
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the ‘Ghost Finish’ Telecaster – one of the rarest Fender guitars ever made
Under normal lights, this Telecaster appears to be an unremarkable, late-’60s blonde color. But stick it under UV light and things get trippy... As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell named biggest-selling debut album in UK history
Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell has been named the biggest-selling debut album in UK history.The record has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the UK since it was released in 1977 and has spent a total of 530 weeks in the Top 100 chart.It beats James Blunt’s Back To Bedlam, Leona Lewis’s Spirit and Lady Gaga’s The Fame in a list compiled for National Album Day.The top 20 also features debut albums by the likes of the Spice Girls, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, Adele and Coldplay and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday (15...
KK Downing confirms he'll play with Judas Priest at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Estranged Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing has confirmed that he'll be performing with the metal gods next month
WATCH: Willie Nelson Sings “Whiskey River” With Dusty Rhodes
Thinking of partnerships between two giants in their field, a collaboration between country artist Willie Nelson and professional wrestler Dusty Rhodes probaby isn’t the first to come to mind. But in 1982, these two proved what a great teamup they could be when they combined their minds and musical talents. The result was a duet of “Whiskey River.”
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch
Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
