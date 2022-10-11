Read full article on original website
Related
parentingforbrain.com
Why Adult Children Are Cutting Off Their Parents, 5 Steps to Reconnect
| Why Adult Children Are Cutting Off Their Parents | How to Reconcile a Relationship with an Adult Child |. Every story has two sides. On one side, spoiled, ungrateful adult children cut off their parents without warning or reason. On the other side, terrible parents abuse their adult children...
Opinion: Relationship Commandments That Can Be Incorporated Starting Now
A few weeks ago I was visiting with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.
Slate
My Friends Have No Idea I’m Way Richer Than Them. They’re About to Find Out.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My boyfriend and I (both mid-30s) have lived in a home that we own for the past five years. The house is located in a modest area of our county and is relatively small in comparison to a typical single-family new build. It was built in the late 1980s and its interior still reflects that. It was always a dream of ours to completely renovate the interior and we’ve had money saved up to do so for a little over six months now. We finally found a designer who fits well with us and they signed off on our budget being appropriate for the work we want to get done. I’m massively excited—I think this will finally make it feel like our home.
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Set Up Family Rules That Actually Work
Navigating parenting without rules is like venturing out on a road trip without a map. But, unfortunately for all of us, raising kids doesn’t come with directions. From the basic black-and-white groundwork of morals and ethics to more specific family-driven goals, it’s up to us as parents to define the trajectories we want our kids to follow — and just as importantly, to stay the course on an everyday basis. A big part of that is learning how to set up family rules that actually work.
Phys.org
Children who tell blunt truths, as opposed to lying, are judged more harshly by adults
New findings, out today, suggest children who tell blunt truths such as "I don't want this present—it's ugly!" are judged more harshly by adults than those who bend the truth to be polite or protect others. Published in the Journal of Moral Education, the research demonstrates the mixed messages...
KIDS・
ADDitude
How to Be Your Child’s Social Emotional Learning Coach
Social-emotional learning is more than just engaging in play, and it’s more than just making chitchat. It is learning designed to build a wide range of foundational skills — including emotional regulation, decision-making, self-awareness, and problem-solving — that help children make friends and successfully navigate social settings. While some kids develop these skills instinctively, many only master them with direct instruction — and, often, kids with ADHD fall into the latter category.
KIDS・
Is Marriage a Necessity?
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Kavitha Reddy on helping veterans obtain better health
Juandolyn Stokes talks to Dr. Kavitha Reddy (Associate Director for the VA Office of Patient Centered Care & Cultural Transformation) to explain empowering veterans to take charge of their health and well-being.
People Are Sharing Past Experiences That Completely Changed Who They Were, And For The Most Part, They All Really Learned From It
Sometimes things happen in life that not only deeply impact us in the moment, but also forever change how we deal with and think about things moving forward.
Three easy steps to making friends as an adult, according to a friendship coach
Your next friend may be closer than you think.
Friends too hard to find these days? These surprising insights may help
For everyone having a tough time post-COVID in finding new friends or maintaining long-term relationships, it turns out that scientific insights may help, according to psychologists.
Psych Centra
Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope
When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
Apply Emotional Intelligence when Dealing With People
By understanding your emotions and knowing how to deal with them, you will be better able to express how you feel and understand the feelings of others. This allows you to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships, both at work and in your personal life.
Comments / 0