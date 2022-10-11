Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My boyfriend and I (both mid-30s) have lived in a home that we own for the past five years. The house is located in a modest area of our county and is relatively small in comparison to a typical single-family new build. It was built in the late 1980s and its interior still reflects that. It was always a dream of ours to completely renovate the interior and we’ve had money saved up to do so for a little over six months now. We finally found a designer who fits well with us and they signed off on our budget being appropriate for the work we want to get done. I’m massively excited—I think this will finally make it feel like our home.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO