Slate

My Friends Have No Idea I’m Way Richer Than Them. They’re About to Find Out.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My boyfriend and I (both mid-30s) have lived in a home that we own for the past five years. The house is located in a modest area of our county and is relatively small in comparison to a typical single-family new build. It was built in the late 1980s and its interior still reflects that. It was always a dream of ours to completely renovate the interior and we’ve had money saved up to do so for a little over six months now. We finally found a designer who fits well with us and they signed off on our budget being appropriate for the work we want to get done. I’m massively excited—I think this will finally make it feel like our home.
RELATIONSHIPS
Psych Centra

The Psychology of Love

Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emigration#Visas
Fatherly

How to Set Up Family Rules That Actually Work

Navigating parenting without rules is like venturing out on a road trip without a map. But, unfortunately for all of us, raising kids doesn’t come with directions. From the basic black-and-white groundwork of morals and ethics to more specific family-driven goals, it’s up to us as parents to define the trajectories we want our kids to follow — and just as importantly, to stay the course on an everyday basis. A big part of that is learning how to set up family rules that actually work.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ADDitude

How to Be Your Child’s Social Emotional Learning Coach

Social-emotional learning is more than just engaging in play, and it’s more than just making chitchat. It is learning designed to build a wide range of foundational skills — including emotional regulation, decision-making, self-awareness, and problem-solving — that help children make friends and successfully navigate social settings. While some kids develop these skills instinctively, many only master them with direct instruction — and, often, kids with ADHD fall into the latter category.
KIDS
Rabih Hammoud

Is Marriage a Necessity?

Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
Psych Centra

Emotional Manipulation: What It Is and How to Cope

When someone uses your emotions to get what they want, steer your behavior, or influence your ideals, that’s known as emotional manipulation. Manipulation is the act of trying to control something or someone. For example, when you manipulate something with your hands, you’re positioning it to your intent, such as an artist turning a lump of clay into a piece of pottery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Amarachi Ezeudu

Apply Emotional Intelligence when Dealing With People

By understanding your emotions and knowing how to deal with them, you will be better able to express how you feel and understand the feelings of others. This allows you to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships, both at work and in your personal life.

