Four Major SASE Challenges to Address
While Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) holds a lot of potential, enterprises trying to adopt and execute SASE technologies and processes in a hybrid cloud environment may face some challenges. These include ensuring organizations select the appropriate vendors and solutions to support their targeted results, creating the necessary organizational change to enable this paradigm transition, and aligning responsibilities effectively.
Four Critical Cloud Security Risks that Businesses Need to Address
As businesses of all sizes continue to shift their operations to the cloud, it is crucial to be aware of the most dangerous and critical security threats and how to safeguard themselves. The advantages of cloud services are obvious: they enable the workforce to remain productive from anywhere and are...
SecuriThings Raises $21 Million to Automate the Management of Enterprise Physical Security Devices
SecuriThings today announced it has raised a $21 million Series B funding round led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) and participation from Swisscom Ventures, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $39 million. Existing investors Aleph, Firstime VC and Cresson Management also participated in the round. SecuriThings is redefining...
Immersive Labs Secures USD 66 Million for Cyber Workforce Resilience Platform
UK-based cybersecurity training solutions provider Immersive Labs announced that it has raised USD 66 million in new capital. Ten Eleven Ventures, along with prior backers Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Menlo Ventures, and Citi Ventures, led the investment, which brings the company’s total funding to USD 189 million. The funds will be used to boost the business’s growth and improve its platform for assessing and improving the resilience of an organization’s workforce, including executives and development teams, in the cyberspace.
Temenos Introduces Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation Solution on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos today announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations. Now with self-provisioning and automatic upgrades...
Three Questions for Enterprises to Determine the Robustness of their Data Backup Strategy
Business operations today have a significant volume of data flow every day, and any level of data loss might hinder operations. Thus, they require a data backup strategy that can safeguard this data. A thorough assessment of the capabilities and current processes of the company is necessary to develop a successful backup and recovery strategy.
Thales encryption key management innovations aid organizations achieve digital sovereignty in hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Thales today announced the latest innovations of CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager that help organizations address digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership.
Code42 Teams up with Tines to Scale and Accelerate Response to Insider Risk Events
Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it is working with Tines, a no-code automation platform for security teams. Through a new partnership between Code42 and Tines, mutual customers gain the speed and scale to accelerate response to data leaks from insiders. Using the powerful automation capabilities of Tines, customers can triage, contain and escalate high-risk file activities detected by the Code42® Incydr™ product. Templated Incydr and Tines Stories give security teams a repeatable way to protect their valued corporate data from employee-driven exposure, leak and theft, and improve their organization’s Insider Risk posture.
TXOne Networks and AFRY teams up to help combat cybersecurity risks in the industry and critical infrastructure sectors
TXOne Networks, a global leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, and AFRY, a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services with a global reach, become partners. They join forces in protecting the OT (Operational Technology) systems of their joint industrial clients in the Nordics against all kinds or cyber-attacks. The combination of TXOne Networks’ comprehensive solutions and service portfolio for security inspection, endpoint protection and network defence and AFRY’s deep sector knowledge in cybersecurity and risk management not only enables companies to reduce management complexity. Furthermore, it guarantees consistent security throughout the entire industry ecosystem within design, engineering and technology.
Malwarebytes Introduces MDR Product for SMBs
Malwarebytes, a company that specializes in endpoint detection and response (EDR), has introduced a new managed detection and response (MDR) solution to bring threat and incident detection to the SMB market. SMBs are frequently regarded as the opportunity’s “soft underbelly,” which makes them a prime target for malicious actors.
Google Cloud Rebrands Siemplify to Chronicle Security Operations
At the Google Cloud Next, Google Cloud released Chronicle Security Operations, a new family of solutions designed to enable security teams to detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats. Chronicle Security Operations combines Google Cloud’s threat intelligence with Siemplify’s SIEM technology, as well as Chronicle’s already-existing security information and event...
Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture after Successful Cloud Migration
The risks of cloud migration can be a little daunting for enterprises, but organizations with an effective cloud cybersecurity posture manage these risks vigilantly. One of the perfect ways to reduce the risk of cloud is to design, establish and enforce stringent security standards and protocols to minimize the risk on cloud infrastructure. IT business leaders need to ensure they set effective cloud access control policies, Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates, cloud workload vulnerability management tools, and secure DevOps workflows. Enterprises that lack the capabilities and skills to secure their cloud architectures can consult with industry experts to strengthen their cybersecurity after successful cloud migration. One of the significant ways to streamline cloud processes while transitioning data and other tech stack applications in a secure way.
Eastern Bank Adopts Crime Prevention Security Systems, LLC As A Commercial Customer
Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Crime Prevention Security Systems, LLC (CPSS) as a new commercial customer. Founded in 1975 by John Pastore, Founder and President, and his wife Randi Elrad, Vice President of Sales, CPSS is a family-owned business. Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, servicing North and Central Florida, CPSS designs, installs and services security and fire alarm systems, as well as home automation systems, audio and video. Eastern Bank is providing a full banking solution to CPSS, which includes a revolving line of credit and cash management services.
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
New Chinese Cyberespionage Group WIP19 Aims at Telcos and IT Service Providers
A newly identified Chinese cyberespionage group has been deploying signed malware against IT service providers and telecommunications companies. It is unclear whether this is a new iteration of Operation Shadow Force or the work of a different, more experienced adversary using new malware and techniques. SentinelOne tracks this advanced persistent threat (APT) as WIP19. Its activities show overlaps with Operation Shadow Force. WIP19 employs a number of malicious components that are signed by stolen certificates, primarily targeting organizations in the Middle East and Asia.
Malwarebytes Introduces Managed Detection and Response Solution to Reinforce Security Operations of Resource-Limited Organizations
Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines EDR technology and human-delivered security expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring, and response. Amid a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations lack the time and expertise to monitor and...
Agiloft Expands Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Agiloft, the global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management software, has announced the appointment of former Icertis and Deloitte executive Steve McKean as the company’s new Vice President of Global Alliances as well as former GRC tech sales leader Joel Moerschel as the new East Regional Vice President of Sales. McKean will lead the expansion of Agiloft’s award-winning Partner Program and drive the continued success of Agiloft partners around the world while Moerschel brings 20 years of GRC and software sales expertise to further grow Agiloft sales in the Eastern U.S. region.
Veriff Collaborates with Bolt to Speed Up Customer Onboarding and Prevent Identity Fraud
Veriff, an industry leader in online identity verification, announced an expanded partnership with Bolt, the European super-app seeking to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility. Through the partnership, Veriff will help Bolt identify fraudulent behavior. A mobility company in more than 45 countries, Bolt required a partner...
Reassessing DevSecOps in the Face of Rising High-Profile Security Breaches
Collaboration across operations, security, and development can increase software production efficiency, but some re-evaluations will be necessary. DevSecOps may not have been the cause of recent high-profile breaches, but discussions about this security aspect are crucial today. Getting security on board earlier rather than later in the software development cycle...
QBot Malware Infects Over 800 Corporate Users in New, Ongoing Campaign
According to a new report by Kaspersky, since September 28, a new QBot malware distribution campaign has infected over 800 corporate users. Since 2009, QBot, also known as Qakbot and Pinkslipbot, has been stealing information and spreading itself, and it is frequently used as the initial infection vector in malicious attacks. Earlier this year, Follina, a vulnerability in the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) tracked as CVE-2022-30190, which permits remote code execution, was exploited in attacks using QBot.
