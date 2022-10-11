Read full article on original website
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
SecuriThings Raises $21 Million to Automate the Management of Enterprise Physical Security Devices
SecuriThings today announced it has raised a $21 million Series B funding round led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) and participation from Swisscom Ventures, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $39 million. Existing investors Aleph, Firstime VC and Cresson Management also participated in the round. SecuriThings is redefining...
DataGrail Secures USD 45 Million for Privacy Platform
This week, the data privacy platform DataGrail revealed that it had raised USD 45 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to USD 84.2 million. Third Point Ventures, Cloud Apps Capital, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Operator Collective, Sixty Degree Capital, and Thomson Reuters Ventures were all participants in the new investment round, which was led by Third Point Ventures. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2018, offers a data privacy solution that builds an automated map of all internal business systems to provide visibility into the data footprint, improve privacy practices, and lower risks.
Agiloft Expands Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Agiloft, the global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management software, has announced the appointment of former Icertis and Deloitte executive Steve McKean as the company’s new Vice President of Global Alliances as well as former GRC tech sales leader Joel Moerschel as the new East Regional Vice President of Sales. McKean will lead the expansion of Agiloft’s award-winning Partner Program and drive the continued success of Agiloft partners around the world while Moerschel brings 20 years of GRC and software sales expertise to further grow Agiloft sales in the Eastern U.S. region.
TXOne Networks and AFRY teams up to help combat cybersecurity risks in the industry and critical infrastructure sectors
TXOne Networks, a global leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, and AFRY, a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services with a global reach, become partners. They join forces in protecting the OT (Operational Technology) systems of their joint industrial clients in the Nordics against all kinds or cyber-attacks. The combination of TXOne Networks’ comprehensive solutions and service portfolio for security inspection, endpoint protection and network defence and AFRY’s deep sector knowledge in cybersecurity and risk management not only enables companies to reduce management complexity. Furthermore, it guarantees consistent security throughout the entire industry ecosystem within design, engineering and technology.
Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture after Successful Cloud Migration
The risks of cloud migration can be a little daunting for enterprises, but organizations with an effective cloud cybersecurity posture manage these risks vigilantly. One of the perfect ways to reduce the risk of cloud is to design, establish and enforce stringent security standards and protocols to minimize the risk on cloud infrastructure. IT business leaders need to ensure they set effective cloud access control policies, Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates, cloud workload vulnerability management tools, and secure DevOps workflows. Enterprises that lack the capabilities and skills to secure their cloud architectures can consult with industry experts to strengthen their cybersecurity after successful cloud migration. One of the significant ways to streamline cloud processes while transitioning data and other tech stack applications in a secure way.
Malwarebytes Introduces Managed Detection and Response Solution to Reinforce Security Operations of Resource-Limited Organizations
Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines EDR technology and human-delivered security expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring, and response. Amid a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations lack the time and expertise to monitor and...
Nudge Security emerges from stealth to discover security’s hardest problem: people
Nudge Security emerged from stealth today with the first-ever SaaS security solution to discover shadow IT and curb SaaS sprawl across any device or location. Nudge Security does what previous enterprise security solutions have failed to do: make employees core to the solution. “Today, every employee acts as their own...
New Chinese Cyberespionage Group WIP19 Aims at Telcos and IT Service Providers
A newly identified Chinese cyberespionage group has been deploying signed malware against IT service providers and telecommunications companies. It is unclear whether this is a new iteration of Operation Shadow Force or the work of a different, more experienced adversary using new malware and techniques. SentinelOne tracks this advanced persistent threat (APT) as WIP19. Its activities show overlaps with Operation Shadow Force. WIP19 employs a number of malicious components that are signed by stolen certificates, primarily targeting organizations in the Middle East and Asia.
