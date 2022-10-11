Agiloft, the global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management software, has announced the appointment of former Icertis and Deloitte executive Steve McKean as the company’s new Vice President of Global Alliances as well as former GRC tech sales leader Joel Moerschel as the new East Regional Vice President of Sales. McKean will lead the expansion of Agiloft’s award-winning Partner Program and drive the continued success of Agiloft partners around the world while Moerschel brings 20 years of GRC and software sales expertise to further grow Agiloft sales in the Eastern U.S. region.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO