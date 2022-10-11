Read full article on original website
Agiloft Expands Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Agiloft, the global leader in no-code contract lifecycle management software, has announced the appointment of former Icertis and Deloitte executive Steve McKean as the company’s new Vice President of Global Alliances as well as former GRC tech sales leader Joel Moerschel as the new East Regional Vice President of Sales. McKean will lead the expansion of Agiloft’s award-winning Partner Program and drive the continued success of Agiloft partners around the world while Moerschel brings 20 years of GRC and software sales expertise to further grow Agiloft sales in the Eastern U.S. region.
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
CoreStack Unveils Cloud Managed Services Collaboration With Feuji
CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, and Feuji, a global technology services company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Feuji’s commitment to an innovative approach to digital transformation. Feuji will offer its OpsRight cloud managed services built on the CoreStack’s NextGen Cloud Governance platform through this partnership.
Four Major SASE Challenges to Address
While Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) holds a lot of potential, enterprises trying to adopt and execute SASE technologies and processes in a hybrid cloud environment may face some challenges. These include ensuring organizations select the appropriate vendors and solutions to support their targeted results, creating the necessary organizational change to enable this paradigm transition, and aligning responsibilities effectively.
Three Questions for Enterprises to Determine the Robustness of their Data Backup Strategy
Business operations today have a significant volume of data flow every day, and any level of data loss might hinder operations. Thus, they require a data backup strategy that can safeguard this data. A thorough assessment of the capabilities and current processes of the company is necessary to develop a successful backup and recovery strategy.
See Yourself in Cyber: Best Tips to Develop Proactive Cybersecurity Measures
This year’s cybersecurity awareness month’s theme is “See Yourself in Cyber” to demonstrate the importance of ‘people’ in enforcing proactive cybersecurity measures to secure the enterprise from sophisticated cyber threats and risks. Cybercrime has become a trillion-dollar industry that is flourishing at an exponential...
Temenos Introduces Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation Solution on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos today announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations. Now with self-provisioning and automatic upgrades...
Immersive Labs Secures USD 66 Million for Cyber Workforce Resilience Platform
UK-based cybersecurity training solutions provider Immersive Labs announced that it has raised USD 66 million in new capital. Ten Eleven Ventures, along with prior backers Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Menlo Ventures, and Citi Ventures, led the investment, which brings the company’s total funding to USD 189 million. The funds will be used to boost the business’s growth and improve its platform for assessing and improving the resilience of an organization’s workforce, including executives and development teams, in the cyberspace.
Axiad Unveils Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA)
Axiad, a leading provider of enterprise-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced support for certificate-based authentication (CBA), a part of Microsoft Entra. Certificate-based authentication offers users a more secure, phish-resistant form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and is an essential part of the U.S. Executive Order to adopt a Zero Trust architecture. With integrated support for CBA, Axiad Cloud makes it easy for Azure users to implement phish-resistant MFA and ensures a seamless migration from legacy infrastructure to the cloud.
DataGrail Secures USD 45 Million for Privacy Platform
This week, the data privacy platform DataGrail revealed that it had raised USD 45 million in a Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to USD 84.2 million. Third Point Ventures, Cloud Apps Capital, Felicis Ventures, Next47, Operator Collective, Sixty Degree Capital, and Thomson Reuters Ventures were all participants in the new investment round, which was led by Third Point Ventures. The San Francisco-based company, founded in 2018, offers a data privacy solution that builds an automated map of all internal business systems to provide visibility into the data footprint, improve privacy practices, and lower risks.
Thales encryption key management innovations aid organizations achieve digital sovereignty in hybrid and multi-cloud environments
Thales today announced the latest innovations of CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager that help organizations address digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership.
Vista Equity Partners to Acquire KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training Firm for USD 4.6B
Security awareness training company KnowBe4 will go private after being acquired by Vista Equity Partners for roughly USD 4.6 billion in cash. In the middle of September, KnowBe4 first disclosed that it had received an offer from the private equity firm. The companies announced that they had reached a binding...
TXOne Networks and AFRY teams up to help combat cybersecurity risks in the industry and critical infrastructure sectors
TXOne Networks, a global leader in ICS and industrial IoT (IIoT) security, and AFRY, a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services with a global reach, become partners. They join forces in protecting the OT (Operational Technology) systems of their joint industrial clients in the Nordics against all kinds or cyber-attacks. The combination of TXOne Networks’ comprehensive solutions and service portfolio for security inspection, endpoint protection and network defence and AFRY’s deep sector knowledge in cybersecurity and risk management not only enables companies to reduce management complexity. Furthermore, it guarantees consistent security throughout the entire industry ecosystem within design, engineering and technology.
Nudge Security emerges from stealth to discover security’s hardest problem: people
Nudge Security emerged from stealth today with the first-ever SaaS security solution to discover shadow IT and curb SaaS sprawl across any device or location. Nudge Security does what previous enterprise security solutions have failed to do: make employees core to the solution. “Today, every employee acts as their own...
Google Cloud Rebrands Siemplify to Chronicle Security Operations
At the Google Cloud Next, Google Cloud released Chronicle Security Operations, a new family of solutions designed to enable security teams to detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats. Chronicle Security Operations combines Google Cloud’s threat intelligence with Siemplify’s SIEM technology, as well as Chronicle’s already-existing security information and event...
Veriff Collaborates with Bolt to Speed Up Customer Onboarding and Prevent Identity Fraud
Veriff, an industry leader in online identity verification, announced an expanded partnership with Bolt, the European super-app seeking to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility. Through the partnership, Veriff will help Bolt identify fraudulent behavior. A mobility company in more than 45 countries, Bolt required a partner...
Malwarebytes Introduces Managed Detection and Response Solution to Reinforce Security Operations of Resource-Limited Organizations
Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched Malwarebytes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), which combines EDR technology and human-delivered security expertise to provide 24/7 threat hunting, monitoring, and response. Amid a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations lack the time and expertise to monitor and...
New Chinese Cyberespionage Group WIP19 Aims at Telcos and IT Service Providers
A newly identified Chinese cyberespionage group has been deploying signed malware against IT service providers and telecommunications companies. It is unclear whether this is a new iteration of Operation Shadow Force or the work of a different, more experienced adversary using new malware and techniques. SentinelOne tracks this advanced persistent threat (APT) as WIP19. Its activities show overlaps with Operation Shadow Force. WIP19 employs a number of malicious components that are signed by stolen certificates, primarily targeting organizations in the Middle East and Asia.
