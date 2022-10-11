Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
William 'Bill' Charles Fox
MOUNT VERNON – LTC William (Bill) Charles Fox, U.S. Army retired, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 78. He lost his 2 1/2-year battle with AML (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) but loved to tell everyone that he had exceeded his expiration date. He was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Mount Vernon to the late Linda (Lanning) Fox and Charles V. Fox.
Mount Vernon News
OHSAA rankings: Centerburg, Danville, Highland rated 4th in their divisions
Following last week’s games and entering Week 9 of the 2022 high school football schedule, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Mount Vernon News
High school volleyball recaps
Cardington-Lincoln (19-3, 12-0) remained undefeated in KMAC play with a 3-0 win over Mount Gilead (2-14, 0-9), Oct. 11, by set scores of 25-11, 25-5, 25-8. Everything went right from the get-go for the Lady Pirates, who cruised in all three sets. C-L gave the entire squad playing time and rested their regulars, Stat leaders included Audrey Brininger – nine kills as nine Lady Pirates saw kiil action. Serving at a 91.5% success rate, C-L launched 18 aces, with Payton Goodman serving nine in only 27 attempts and Jadine Mills served five aces in 11 serves. Izzy Wickline had two blocks for C-L and nine players divided 47 digs, led by Cadie Long’s 11. Mills added 28 assists to the attack.
