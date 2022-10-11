Cardington-Lincoln (19-3, 12-0) remained undefeated in KMAC play with a 3-0 win over Mount Gilead (2-14, 0-9), Oct. 11, by set scores of 25-11, 25-5, 25-8. Everything went right from the get-go for the Lady Pirates, who cruised in all three sets. C-L gave the entire squad playing time and rested their regulars, Stat leaders included Audrey Brininger – nine kills as nine Lady Pirates saw kiil action. Serving at a 91.5% success rate, C-L launched 18 aces, with Payton Goodman serving nine in only 27 attempts and Jadine Mills served five aces in 11 serves. Izzy Wickline had two blocks for C-L and nine players divided 47 digs, led by Cadie Long’s 11. Mills added 28 assists to the attack.

CARDINGTON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO