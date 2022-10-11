BEND, OR -- Bend-La Pine Schools will ask voters in November to approve a $250 million dollar bond measure. “The bond is for $250 million but I think that’s important to note that that’s no increased taxes because of expiration of other bond measures that we’ve had in the past. So, that covers about 80-90 projects that we’ve identified across the district,” Deputy Superintendent Lora Nordquist says the money isn’t needed for more schools; she believes there’s enough capacity for at least five years, “Safety is very important to us and we’ve invested significant amounts of money into safety upgrades over the years, but this is to continue with that, what best practices are. Even things like upgrading fire alarm systems and doors that can be locked from the interior. It’s focused on safety and security upgrades across the district, touching every school in the district; some significant renovation of instructional spaces at Bend Senior High School, and then the addition of classroom spaces at Skyview Middle School and Buckingham Elementary and Juniper Elementary School.”

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO