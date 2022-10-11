Read full article on original website
Two children die in house fire near Prineville
Fire starts at Juniper Acres home early Saturday morning and two children are unable to get outTwo children died in a house fire that started in a Juniper Acres home early Saturday morning. Crook County Sheriff's Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the fire, located off of Southeast Cascade Way and Reservoir Road, just before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the house fully engulfed in flames. Most of the family members were able to safely exit the house, authorities reported, but even after a quick response by firefighters, law enforcement and residents on scene, two children were not able to get out and died. The identity of the children was not released out of respect for the family. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage
TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – An alleged drugged driver slammed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue late Wednesday night, causing substantial damage, and was cited for DUI and first-degree criminal mischief, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driver cited after slamming SUV into Tumalo Fire Station, causing substantial damage appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies
A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Police Chief resigns
Police Chief Tanner Stanfill resigns after 22 years with Madras Police Department The following is a press release from the city of Madras. Tanner Stanfill, Police Chief for Madras Police Department submitted his resignation October 14, 2022, after going on medical leave in July of this year. Chief Stanfill began his law enforcement career as a Reserve Officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1998. In 1999, he became a Reserve Officer with Madras Police Department and within a year he was hired as a patrol officer under Chief Daniel Kneale. He moved up to the rank of...
KTVZ
Highway 20 temporary 45 mph speed zone goes into effect Friday between Tumalo and Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary reduced speed zone of 45 mph is coming to U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo, starting Friday. The reduction will take place between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. Speeds are being reduced to help keep ODOT crews safe while working along the...
kbnd.com
Builders See Permit Delays In Some Parts Of Central Oregon
BEND, OR -- Last week, KBND News posted a story about building permit wait times in our growing region. For some readers, our story was misleading and statements needed more context. We apologize to those who were affected by the story. Here is a clarified version:. Oregon's Employment Department reports...
kbnd.com
Rural Deschutes County Growth And Development Meetings Set
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County has seen major population increases in recent years making it one of the fastest growing counties in the state. The Planning Division wants to hear from the community about how the rural parts of the county should develop through this growth. “The Deschutes County 2040...
kbnd.com
Bend-LaPine Schools Look For Bond Measure Approval
BEND, OR -- Bend-La Pine Schools will ask voters in November to approve a $250 million dollar bond measure. “The bond is for $250 million but I think that’s important to note that that’s no increased taxes because of expiration of other bond measures that we’ve had in the past. So, that covers about 80-90 projects that we’ve identified across the district,” Deputy Superintendent Lora Nordquist says the money isn’t needed for more schools; she believes there’s enough capacity for at least five years, “Safety is very important to us and we’ve invested significant amounts of money into safety upgrades over the years, but this is to continue with that, what best practices are. Even things like upgrading fire alarm systems and doors that can be locked from the interior. It’s focused on safety and security upgrades across the district, touching every school in the district; some significant renovation of instructional spaces at Bend Senior High School, and then the addition of classroom spaces at Skyview Middle School and Buckingham Elementary and Juniper Elementary School.”
Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As the Deschutes Public Library comes to the close of its 90-day due diligence period on property in southeast Bend, the Library Board voted Wednesday to move forward with a $10.25 million Purchase Sales Agreement on the 9.37-acre parcel. The post Deschutes Library Board OKs $10.25 million purchase of Stevens Ranch land in SE Bend for new library appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
bendsource.com
Mountain Burger Offers Up Burgers, Shakes and More on West Side
A new burger place on Bend's far-west side is already bringing all the kids to the yard. Mountain Burger opened in late September in Northwest Crossing, taking up the space formerly occupied by Pflücke. On top of burgers—featuring a new "burger of the week" each week, Mountain Burger has some truly unique shakes, coming in flavors such as Unicorn, with fruity pebbles, lavender honey gelato and raspberry sauce, and the S'More, featuring toasted marshmallow, graham cracker and chocolate sauce. Bonta Gelato, a Bend favorite, is also on offer by the scoop—and adults, there are booze-infused shakes as well. (And a full bar with creative cocktails, too.)
Laird Superfood, Oregon plant-based food manufacturer, to close factory and lay off workers
Plant-based health foods company Laird Superfood said Wednesday it’s closing its central Oregon production and fulfillment facilities and will be laying off dozens of workers as a result. In a letter to employees Wednesday, CEO Jason Vieth said the “entire facility” in Sisters is unable to produce at a...
