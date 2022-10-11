Read full article on original website
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Coal Miner’s Daughter turned country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully at her Hurricane Mills home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. After the news broke, many have flooded social media with their personal tributes and condolences. From Dolly Parton to Kid Rock, many in the industry are sharing deeply sentimental stories about their experiences with the queen of country music. For instance, fellow female country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood is also revealing her favorite memory of Loretta Lynn.
An outpouring of memories and condolences are starting to spread out from the music industry, following news of the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Oct. 4, according to her family. She was 90. Crystal...
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Reba McEntire Is Glad Her ‘Mama’ Was There to Welcome Loretta Lynn ‘Into the Hollers of Heaven’
Reba McEntire paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a sweet message of happiness in the belief her country-loving friend made it "into the hollers of heaven."
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
We may have lost Loretta Lynn recently, but her astounding country music legacy will live on forever. A series of videos have recently surfaced of Lynn performing on the Ed Sullivan Show in the 1970s, and she looks just as radiant as she did up until her death. She had an air of beauty and grace about her that lit up a stage.
She was a country singer whose inspiring life story made her one of the most beloved American musical performers of her generation. Her voice was unmistakable – grounded in the Kentucky hills where she was born and which, in musical terms, she never left, a feisty, forthright songwriter whose lyrics detailed the hard lives of the women from whom she came and who sang about them with an authenticity that convinced you that she knew what she was singing about.
