We received the following information from Lowell Area Schools regarding a millage request that will be on the November ballot. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, voters in the Lowell Area School district will be asked to vote to restore the 18 mill operating levy. This tax is levied only on “non-homestead property” which includes all taxable property other than principal residence, qualified agricultural property and certain other property classifications. Most non-homestead property taxes are levied on industrial, commercial, business and rental properties, as well as second homes. This tax does not affect the millage rate on owner-occupied primary residences. Voters approved a similar renewal in November, 2016. The millage is again expiring and requires voter approval.

LOWELL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO