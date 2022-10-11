ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

townbroadcast.com

Leighton Twp. Board buys Moline School and property

Members of the Leighton Township Board Thursday evening voted 4-0, with Treasurer Jaci Bultsma absent, to use $650,000 in federal ARPA funds to purchase the site of the old Moline Elementary School and surrounding property. The Township Board six years ago adopted and ordinance amendment to allow owner Steve Austin...
MOLINE, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Planning Commission Recap: Master Plan Update to be Discussed

The Lowell Planning Commission met for 45 minutes on Monday night to discuss one piece of business: a review of the city’s master plan. All commissioners were present for the discussion except Commissioner Colin Plank, whose absence was excused. State law requires municipalities to review their master plan every...
LOWELL, MI
Education
The Grand Rapids Press

Mystery author looks to unseat incumbent in race for Kent County commission seat

GRANDVILLE, MI – An author is looking to unseat an incumbent Kent County commissioner in the Nov. 8 election for the county board’s 7th District. Mystery author and Democrat Sue Merrell will challenge incumbent Kent County Commissioner and Republican Stan Ponstein in the race for the seat representing all of Grandville and an adjacent portion of Wyoming north of 44th Street and west of Burlingame Avenue.
KENT COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library

A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
SPRING LAKE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

FAQs About LAS Operating Millage Assessment

We received the following information from Lowell Area Schools regarding a millage request that will be on the November ballot. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, voters in the Lowell Area School district will be asked to vote to restore the 18 mill operating levy. This tax is levied only on “non-homestead property” which includes all taxable property other than principal residence, qualified agricultural property and certain other property classifications. Most non-homestead property taxes are levied on industrial, commercial, business and rental properties, as well as second homes. This tax does not affect the millage rate on owner-occupied primary residences. Voters approved a similar renewal in November, 2016. The millage is again expiring and requires voter approval.
LOWELL, MI
wkar.org

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week

Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Big changes, years in the making, happening on Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The last year has been one filled with construction at Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo. The university is currently executing three capital projects on campus — the Central Campus Open Space nearing completion, the Dunbar Hall renovation to be completed in fall 2023 and the Hilltop Village project, which has an undetermined completion date.
KALAMAZOO, MI

