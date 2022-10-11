Read full article on original website
Meet the 11 candidates running for the Grand Rapids school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The nine-member Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least two new faces after the Nov. 8 general election with longtime members not seeking reelection. The school board could see a major shakeup this year with five, four-year seats up...
townbroadcast.com
Leighton Twp. Board buys Moline School and property
Members of the Leighton Township Board Thursday evening voted 4-0, with Treasurer Jaci Bultsma absent, to use $650,000 in federal ARPA funds to purchase the site of the old Moline Elementary School and surrounding property. The Township Board six years ago adopted and ordinance amendment to allow owner Steve Austin...
Political sign 'turf war' amid Forest Hills School Board election
The race for local school board in Forest Hills Public Schools is more contentious than ever before, according to parents.
lowellsfirstlook.com
Planning Commission Recap: Master Plan Update to be Discussed
The Lowell Planning Commission met for 45 minutes on Monday night to discuss one piece of business: a review of the city’s master plan. All commissioners were present for the discussion except Commissioner Colin Plank, whose absence was excused. State law requires municipalities to review their master plan every...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students bring joy to new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School
Forest Hills — Amena Moiz is the new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you have held in the district: Assistant principal, Forest Hills Northern High School. What are you most excited about in...
Mystery author looks to unseat incumbent in race for Kent County commission seat
GRANDVILLE, MI – An author is looking to unseat an incumbent Kent County commissioner in the Nov. 8 election for the county board’s 7th District. Mystery author and Democrat Sue Merrell will challenge incumbent Kent County Commissioner and Republican Stan Ponstein in the race for the seat representing all of Grandville and an adjacent portion of Wyoming north of 44th Street and west of Burlingame Avenue.
iheart.com
Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library
A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
Mural at Grant Middle School leaves parents outraged over transgender flag and symbols deemed as 'witchcraft'
GRANT, Mich. — A mural at Grant Middle School was subject to debate at Monday night's school board meeting, with some parents opposed to its use of LGBTQ imagery and other content. "I put my art up there to make people feel welcome," says Evelyn Gonzales, a Grant High...
Ottawa County leaders move to ‘protect’ DEI director ahead of takeover by further right Republicans
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Ottawa County leaders this week approved a severance agreement for the county’s diversity office director that would “protect” her, and the county, should she be fired following the board takeover next year by candidates who lean further right. The Republican-majority Ottawa County...
Fox17
Portage Northern interim principal on leave following alleged 'incident' at homecoming dance
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage principal was placed on leave following “an incident” at a recent homecoming dance, according to school officials. A representative of Portage Public Schools says the school district is investigating the incident, which they say occurred Saturday during the Portage Northern Homecoming Dance.
Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
lowellsfirstlook.com
FAQs About LAS Operating Millage Assessment
We received the following information from Lowell Area Schools regarding a millage request that will be on the November ballot. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, voters in the Lowell Area School district will be asked to vote to restore the 18 mill operating levy. This tax is levied only on “non-homestead property” which includes all taxable property other than principal residence, qualified agricultural property and certain other property classifications. Most non-homestead property taxes are levied on industrial, commercial, business and rental properties, as well as second homes. This tax does not affect the millage rate on owner-occupied primary residences. Voters approved a similar renewal in November, 2016. The millage is again expiring and requires voter approval.
wkar.org
Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week
Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Big changes, years in the making, happening on Western Michigan University campus
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The last year has been one filled with construction at Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo. The university is currently executing three capital projects on campus — the Central Campus Open Space nearing completion, the Dunbar Hall renovation to be completed in fall 2023 and the Hilltop Village project, which has an undetermined completion date.
Grand Haven to continue social gathering area, won't make changes to parking
A hot topic for a West Michigan lakeside city that could change the way as people know it for social gatherings was up for discussion on Thursday.
