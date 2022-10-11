ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Rundown on the General Election in East Lansing

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters in East Lansing will have their last chance to cast their ballots in this cycle of elections. The current elections will determine who holds the political majorities in Congress, whether Michigan’s sitting governor will retain her post or be replaced, and the legal status of abortion in the state of Michigan, among other substantial political matters.
