ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Comments / 1

Related
newsdakota.com

University of Jamestown Expanding Footprint in Community

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it is purchasing a portion of The Legacy Center in Jamestown. The University plans to use this building to provide a much-needed housing option for UJ students, as well as rental opportunities for individuals and businesses in the community. The...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KFYR-TV

Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
STARK COUNTY, ND
Times-Online

Huss ends campaign following simple assault arrest

Kaitlyn Huss, District 24 Democrat-endorsed candidate for the House of Representatives, announced Saturday she was withdrawing herself from the campaign following an arrest on charges of simple assault earlier in the week. “I want to thank everyone who has stood with me during my campaign, who supported me, believed in...
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Jamestown, ND
Sports
Jamestown, ND
Education
City
Jamestown, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
740thefan.com

Fire destroys home in rural Barnes County

ECKELSON, N.D. (KFGO/NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the house, about five miles south of the I-94 Eckelson exit between Jamestown and Valley City, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene around 12:45 p.m.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy