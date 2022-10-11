Boyd man charged with child sexual assault
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 62-year-old Boyd man has been charged with sexually touching a seven-year-old girl.
Lloyd J. Prokupek, 718 Murray St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13. Prokupek will appear in court Nov. 22.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim's mother said Prokupek sexually touched her daughter in a parking lot in March in Cadott. She said the girl has mental disabilities that put her in an age range of 1 to 3 years old. When they returned home, the girl told her mother that Prokupek had sexually touched her. A swab was taken from her body that found a DNA profile consistent with him.
Comments / 0