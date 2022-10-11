ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Election Day voter registration deadline is Friday

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXbTt_0iUqJ5fY00

LUMBERTON — Those who seek to cast their ballots on Election Day 2022 have until Friday to register.

Under state law, the regular voter registration deadline is 25 days prior to an election. Election Day is Nov. 8.

This election is also known as the “midterm” as it is held two years (mid-way) into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Races on the ballot include a U.S. Senate seat, 14 U.S. House seats, several state offices — General Assembly, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals, local judges and prosecutors and Robeson County offices like sheriff and county commissioners.

According to the North Carolina Board of Elections, as of Saturday, a total of 71,544 people in Robeson County have registered to vote, about 35 people more than the previous week and more than 50% of the population.

How to register

North Carolina driver’s license or other DMV identification holders, may register to vote online at www.ncdot.gov.

Any eligible resident can complete a Voter Registration Application in English or Spanish on paper and return it to their county board of elections office by 5 p.m. Friday.

If an application is received after the deadline, it will be timely if it is postmarked on or before Friday. If the postmark is missing or unclear, the application will be processed if it is received in the mail no later than 20 days before the election. Otherwise, the application will not be processed until after the election.

If submitted by fax or email, the application must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, and a hard copy of the document must be delivered to the county board office by 20 days before the election.

Updating registration

Voters who need to update their existing voter registration may use the DMV website or a regular voter registration application to do so.

Those with a North Carolina driver’s license or other DMV identification may update their residential or mailing address and party affiliation through the DMV online service, but may not change their name through that service.

If using the paper application to update a registration, it must be signed and mailed to the voter’s county board of elections by October 14. Updates to name, address (if within the county), and party affiliation must be signed, but can be provided by fax or email to your county board of elections. If a voter is using the paper form to update their residential address to a new county, they must return the paper form by mail or in person.

Registered voters may also update an existing registration at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period.

One-Stop Early Voting

Individuals who miss the Friday deadline may register and vote at the same time during the one-stop early voting period, Oct.20 through Nov. 5, at any early voting site in their county.

In Robeson County, early voting will be held at the Fairmont Fire Hall/Senior Citizen Center, 421 S. Main St., Fairmont; Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N Florence, Maxton; Pembroke Library, 413 Blain, St., Pembroke; Red Springs Community Center, 122 Cross St., Red Springs; and the St. Pauls National Guard Armory, 705 N. Old Stage Road in Pembroke.

Voting at these locations will be from 8 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Oct 20-21, Oct. 24-28, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4; from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

The Robeson County Board of Elections Office, at 801 N. Pine St. in Lumberton, will also serve as an early voting site.

Early voting will be from 8:15 a.m to 5:15 p.m. Oct 20-21, Oct. 24-28, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4; and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

Voter eligibility

North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day, unless they become eligible after the October 14 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.

Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the general election on November 8 are eligible to register and vote.

To register to vote, a person must

— Be a U.S. citizen;

— Live in the county of his/her registration, and have lived there for at least 30 days before the date of the election;

— Be at least 18 years old or will be by the date of the general election. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote;

— and, Not be in jail or prison for a felony conviction.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments

Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
HAMLET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Fairmont, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
Government
wkml.com

Is Costco Wholesale Finally Coming to Fayetteville?

Our long local nightmare may finally be over, as Costco Wholesale appears to have plans to come to Fayetteville. Cityview Today first reported that plans for the warehouse club had been filed for review with Cumberland County. (See full plans here.) The store would be in the Military Industrial Park off Santa Fe Drive, next to All-American.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Local Election#Election Day#Election Local#Early Voting#U S Senate#U S House#General Assembly#Court Of Appeals#Dmv#Spanish
WECT

Two local nonprofits receive $42,800 COVID-relief grants

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Community Foundation announced grants for two local nonprofits from the NC Healing Communities Fund. The Columbus County Partnership for Children and Roots of Recovery in Pender County were both awarded $42,800 grants, per the NC Community Foundation. Statewide, $1.25 million was distributed among 33 grants.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — The headquarters for the Robeson County Republican Party has officially opened at 2548-B Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, nex
LUMBERTON, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health

In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Robesonian

The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair reviewed

LUMBERTON — The gates are closed on the 76th annual Robeson Regional Fair and as the fair board members review the fair, plans are already in the works for the 77th fair in 2023. A preliminary review of the numbers showed overall attendance was up slightly over 2019, even...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

They said It

“It’s going to be a great technology school for young men and women. Technology has the power to transform the classroom into a pa
LUMBERTON, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy