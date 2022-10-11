Read full article on original website
Related
Young Cody Johnson Belts Out ‘Pray for Rain’ to an Empty Bar in 2011, WOW
Cody Johnson will join country music super star Luke Combs on his world tour in '23. They'll play stadiums and arenas on a couple different continents next year -- but it's videos like this that remind you CoJo has always brought "it," to every show big or small, like this one in Katy, TX.
Butter Boards are All the Rage Now with One Created at Texas Roadhouse
Finding a unique combination of foods at your favorite restaurant is a popular thing to do. Those unique combinations end up getting spread around for others to try. As they become more popular, these unique food combinations become known as a secret menu item. One craze that has been going around recently are butter boards. Think a charcuterie board but for butter. One TikTok user took that concept to a whole new level by creating one at Texas Roadhouse. Oh. My. Goodness.
Texas’ Own Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Nominated For Nobel Prize
Our newest National Holiday "Juneteenth" which celebrates the end of slavery across the United States, was a holiday that got its birth right here in Texas and we can thank "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee for it. Who Is Opal Lee??. Opal Lee is the major force behind Juneteenth's...
Scary Clowns? Makes Sense. But Now a Look at 10 of Our Strangest Phobias
Recently, some friends and I were sitting at a Starbucks in Tyler, Texas discussing the things that we fear the most. After all, it's spooky season and thus it seems an appropriate time of year to discuss some of the most common types of fears and phobias. First, let's get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From $750 to $10,000: Here Are 8 Industries Offering Hiring Bonuses
As we slowly rebound from the 2020 pandemic, many employers continue to look for ways to counter staffing shortages and lure potential hires back into the workforce. While some use creative benefits or work-from-home options as hiring draws, others hope to attract employees quickly with immediate cash in the form of a signing bonus.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0