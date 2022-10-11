ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Rocks Green Sweatshirt In NYC After Kanye West Branded Her A ‘Zombie’ Online

By Jason Brow
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

After facing down the fire and fury of Kanye “Ye” West during his latest social media tirade, Gigi Hadid dressed for the cool fall weather while out and about in New York City. Gigi, 27, hit the street of Manhattan on Monday (Oct. 10) in some autumnal colors, donning a seafoam jumper over a high-colored shirt. The green pattern on the tan shirt gave a pop of color that matched the overall outfit. Gigi sported a pair of chocolate brown pleated slacks, matching shoes, and a small tan bang. With her hair up in a tight bun and a pair of sunglasses, Gigi walked along with a friend as she went about her day.

(Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Clearly, Gigi wasn’t going to let Ye, 45, calling her a zombie from wearing green this season. West’s remarks came during the first wave of backlash over his “White Lives Matter” fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. Ye publicly attacked Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his use of the slogan in his show, and Gigi came to Karefa-Johnson’s defense. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea,” wrote Gigi. “As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

(Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

“GIGI, YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN. YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH. YOU’RE A ZOMBIE,” Ye wrote back in the now-deleted post. “YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDN’T SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY,” he added, somehow connecting this argument to his allegations that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wouldn’t allow him to attend Chicago West’s birthday. A few days after calling Gigi a “zombie,” Ye was back at it again, writing how the fashion world “want corn ass Gigi Hadid and Nose Job Hailey [Baldwin] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble-level non-fashion industry plant.”

Gigi has “zero regrets about speaking out against Kanye and telling him exactly what she thinks of him and his antics,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi has total respect for Gabriella, and she thinks Kanye was completely disrespectful for lashing out against her.”

Ye also shared a clip of Azealia Banks comparing Gigi to her sister Bella Hadid. “Gigi Hadid, you are not the doll. Bella Hadid is the doll,” said Azealia. “You’re the Cabbage patch. She’s the Barbie. You’re the cabbage patch. She’s Marsha. You’re Jan.”

Azealia, 31, doubled down on the remarks, posting to her Instagram Story that Hadid “needs the bridge of her nose shaved, her eyebrows arched, and to stop hoarding acorns in her cheeks.” However, Ye making fun of Lizzo’s weight was too much for Banks, who said that West “can’t be trying to lollipop off the 4-year-old discussion about Lizzo’s health and weight when he has an entire McDonald’s commercial.”

Banks has a complicated relationship with Kanye – and Gigi. The rapper once went on a racist rant against Zayn Malik, Gigi’s former flame and father of her child, Khai Malik. Banks later apologized for “employing racial/sexual slurs/stereotypes,” saying that using such language “in attempts to make fun of or degrade another person or group is not fair or fun for anyone.” Allowing my anger to get the best of me, I’ve managed to insult millions of people without reason. And for that I give my deepest apologies.” (h/t The Guardian)

Comments / 1

 

