ringsidenews.com
The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’
The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...
ringsidenews.com
Alberto Del Rio Breaks Silence About Saraya Joining AEW
The romantic relationship between Alberto Del Rio and Saraya was very controversial among fans and their peers due to the major age gap and possible abuse between the two. Now the former is giving his thoughts on the latter’s new gig with All Elite Wrestling. Del Rio recently appeared...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Undergoing Edgy Character Change
Since his main roster debut, Baron Corbin has undergone multiple character changes. From a corporate gimmick to the current Happy Corbin character, Baron Corbin’s character changes have been drastic and quite different from each other. However, it looks like Baron Corbin may be set to undergo another change to...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Another Ex-WWE Superstar Teases Return With Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. His return also teased a faction he may be forming a faction called the Wyatt6. This has left many fans speculating as to who could be involved in Bray Wyatt’s new faction. Many ex-WWE superstars being rumored to return alongside the former Universal Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Thinks AEW Didn’t Want To Step On Jon Moxley’s Toes By Offering Her A Job
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. Paquette kept herself busy with quite a few projects, both personal...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Can’t Be A Heel When I’m A Heel’ In WWE
Ronda Rousey is one of the most influential people in the women’s division. She has worked in different roles and knows her work to perfection. Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. Rousey recently took fan comments during a live stream on her YouTube channel. The Baddest...
ringsidenews.com
Lana Tries To Break The Internet With Bottomless Photo Drop
Lana was one of the highlights of WWE television in her last run, working hard to make a name for herself in the company. The Ravishing Russian who dropped her accent was ultimately let go by WWE because of her lucrative contract with the company. Following her release, CJ Perry...
ringsidenews.com
Rumored Identities Of Bray Wyatt’s New ‘Wyatt6’ Faction
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
ringsidenews.com
Call For Wardlow To Join WWE As Quickly As Possible
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll for the past several months and even became...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Savage Gave Hulk Hogan His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX
Hulk Hogan is one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. His four-decade-long wrestling career included a period when he was regarded as one of the sport’s most revered and beloved icons. Jim Cornette recently revealed how Hogan got his black eye at WrestleMania IX.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Fans Will Have To Wait For Bray Wyatt Segment On SmackDown This Week
WWE has a lot of plans for SmackDown this week. You can check out some of those plans here. Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules opened the door for a lot of things, and WWE knows how much fans want to see him. According to PW Insider, Bray Wyatt’s...
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Quits WWE During SmackDown This Week
Rey Mysterio has been trying hard to keep his emotions in check ever since Dominik betrayed him and Edge at Clash at the Castle. Tonight, the legendary luchadore made a tough decision. Rey Mysterio appeared during a backstage segment with Triple H during SmackDown tonight. Rey Mysterio approached Triple H...
ringsidenews.com
Renee Paquette Reacts To Her AEW Dynamite Debut
Renee Paquette finally made her Dynamite debut as a correspondent in Toronto, Canada, tonight. Renee Paquette received a huge ovation as the fans inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum reacted to her first appearance in AEW. Renee Paquette took to Twitter after the show and reacted to her Dynamite debut. Renee Paquette...
