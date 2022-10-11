ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Rock Says That He Is The Actual ‘Head Of The Table’

The Rock is currently out of the ring and is taking his time to put forth his Hollywood career in a better manner. He is busy promoting his Black Adam movie and is talking to all the shutterbugs and media outlets during the promotional tour. The Rock spoke to Erin...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return

Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
Charlotte Flair Launches New Ring Collaboration During WWE Absence

Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. Fans were just fed up with seeing Flair in the main event picture, which is why they were happy after Flair lost the title. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship...
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021

Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
Sammy Guevara
Alberto Del Rio Breaks Silence About Saraya Joining AEW

The romantic relationship between Alberto Del Rio and Saraya was very controversial among fans and their peers due to the major age gap and possible abuse between the two. Now the former is giving his thoughts on the latter’s new gig with All Elite Wrestling. Del Rio recently appeared...
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
Baron Corbin Undergoing Edgy Character Change

Since his main roster debut, Baron Corbin has undergone multiple character changes. From a corporate gimmick to the current Happy Corbin character, Baron Corbin’s character changes have been drastic and quite different from each other. However, it looks like Baron Corbin may be set to undergo another change to...
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
Another Ex-WWE Superstar Teases Return With Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his much-anticipated return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. His return also teased a faction he may be forming a faction called the Wyatt6. This has left many fans speculating as to who could be involved in Bray Wyatt’s new faction. Many ex-WWE superstars being rumored to return alongside the former Universal Champion.
Ronda Rousey Says She ‘Can’t Be A Heel When I’m A Heel’ In WWE

Ronda Rousey is one of the most influential people in the women’s division. She has worked in different roles and knows her work to perfection. Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. Rousey recently took fan comments during a live stream on her YouTube channel. The Baddest...
Lana Tries To Break The Internet With Bottomless Photo Drop

Lana was one of the highlights of WWE television in her last run, working hard to make a name for herself in the company. The Ravishing Russian who dropped her accent was ultimately let go by WWE because of her lucrative contract with the company. Following her release, CJ Perry...
Rumored Identities Of Bray Wyatt’s New ‘Wyatt6’ Faction

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
Call For Wardlow To Join WWE As Quickly As Possible

Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. With him being the current TNT Champion and on Dynamite regularly, it is likely he will be a World Champion one day. Mr. Mayhem has been on a roll for the past several months and even became...
Randy Savage Gave Hulk Hogan His Infamous Black Eye Before Wrestlemania IX

Hulk Hogan is one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling, with his influence in the business never being understated. His four-decade-long wrestling career included a period when he was regarded as one of the sport’s most revered and beloved icons. Jim Cornette recently revealed how Hogan got his black eye at WrestleMania IX.
WWE Fans Will Have To Wait For Bray Wyatt Segment On SmackDown This Week

WWE has a lot of plans for SmackDown this week. You can check out some of those plans here. Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules opened the door for a lot of things, and WWE knows how much fans want to see him. According to PW Insider, Bray Wyatt’s...
Rey Mysterio Quits WWE During SmackDown This Week

Rey Mysterio has been trying hard to keep his emotions in check ever since Dominik betrayed him and Edge at Clash at the Castle. Tonight, the legendary luchadore made a tough decision. Rey Mysterio appeared during a backstage segment with Triple H during SmackDown tonight. Rey Mysterio approached Triple H...
Renee Paquette Reacts To Her AEW Dynamite Debut

Renee Paquette finally made her Dynamite debut as a correspondent in Toronto, Canada, tonight. Renee Paquette received a huge ovation as the fans inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum reacted to her first appearance in AEW. Renee Paquette took to Twitter after the show and reacted to her Dynamite debut. Renee Paquette...
