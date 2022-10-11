Read full article on original website
Related
Heart Of The Steal: Texas Family Of Five’s Love Of Trump Led Them to Jail, Probation
By all credible accounts, not only did former president Donald Trump know he lost the 2020 election, but he tried to steal it anyway, and led his misguided followers in an attempt to prevent the lawful transition of power on his behalf on January 6, 2021. Nearly a thousand duped supporters are facing incarceration, like the family of five from Texas who were sentenced Wednesday for their role in the chaos that day.
Millions Spent In Air Wars In The Texas Governor Race
With less than a month before election day, both Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke have spared no expense when it comes to advertisment. Despite O’Rourke setting a new precedent for Texan politicians, with his fundraising record, Abbott continues to have a massive financial advantage over his challenger. In June, his campaign announced nearly $20 million in early ad buys for the general election.
Abbott’s Busing Stunts Contributing To Inflation
For nearly a century, Texans have insisted that slowing or stopping migrants from the south is essential to the economic well-being of the state despite the obvious necessity of laborers who work in various industries. That vaguely schizophrenic belief is currently the mantra of Governor Greg Abbott. In an attempt...
Picking Up More GOP Endorsements, Democratic Hopeful Collier Looks To Upset Patrick
This week three more Texas Republicans came out in support of Mike Collier, the Democrat running to unseat Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. They are former U.S. Rep. Steve Bartlett and state Reps. Byron Cook and Bennett Ratliff. They signed an open letter urging Texas voters to elect the Democrat next month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dan Patrick Targets Rural Texas In Media-Shy Bus Tour
On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops. Not only had it already started — it...
Texas Democrats Are Winning The Fundraising Game
There are many ways to judge how well a political race is going before voters actually head to the polls. One of those is fundraising, and Texas Democrats are outdoing their Republican opponents. It cannot be overstated how much money can decided an election or, to be more precise, how...
Migrants Help Clean And Rebuild Florida, Despite DeSantis
Despite Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to kick undocumented migrants out of “his” state, Hurricane Ian’s destruction has them running down to Florida to help. Migrants from New York, Louisiana, Houston, and Dallas are lining up to be a part of the labor force needed to clean and rebuild the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Misinformation On Social Media Targets Latinos
Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, a wave of misinformation and disinformation is targeting Latino communities online, according to experts. Roughly a quarter of Texas’ eligible voters – 4.4 million people – are Spanish-speakers and they are poised to play a very prominent role in deciding major Texas races, which is why members of Congress and Latino organizations are pressuring social media companies to do more to stop the spread of such misinformation on their platforms ahead of the elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows
With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
Texans Make The Case For Why Voting Matters
Election after election, Republicans have dominated Texas politics since roughly the end of the 20th century. And this year, Texas Republicans get another edge because it’s the first election after political maps for legislative and congressional seats were redrawn to largely favor Republican incumbents. That’s left some voters asking...
Texas Voter Registration Deadline Is Today!
Today, Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote. What does this mean?. If you are not registered you won’t be able to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. If you do register, then you have a say in everything on the ballot, from the gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke to local state representatives.
Patrick Flaunts His 2.2M Raised: “Texans Are Voting With Their Checkbooks”
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick continues to lead in the polls for the election in November, with a war chest sufficient enough to back him up. On Tuesday, Patrick’s campaign announced he had raised $2.2 million from 1,200 or so donors. In a press release, Patrick calls Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Republicans Don’t Seem To Do Much About Pedophiles Despite Rhetoric
One of the dominating conservative talking points over the last four years has been that sexual predators are running rampant. Democrats are accused either of enabling it through support of LGBTQ people, or outright participating in Satanic human trafficking rings, depending on how far down the QAnon rabbit hole the Republican in question is. The fact remains that despite this newfound fascination with protecting children, Texas Republicans do not seem to be doing all that much to protect against pedophilia.
The Texas Supreme Court Intentionally Ignores The Truth: Allows Governor Abbott To Continue His Investigations Of Parents Of Transgender Minor Children
On February 18, 2022, Attorney General Ken Paxton issued opinion KP-0401 holding that Texas’ current child abuse laws prohibited the parents of minor transgender children to allow the use of certain medical and chemical procedures on their children, for it constituted child abuse. Soon thereafter, Governor Abbott sent a letter to Commissioner Jamie Masters of the Department of Family & Protective Services (DFPS) stating that he agreed with the opinion and that she “must” immediately commence investigations and if necessary, prosecutions of parents who were committing child abuse. Commissioner Masters publicly stated that she would follow the opinion and the Governor’s directive.
Is The Texas DPS Misleading The Public About Uvalde Massacre Response?
An analysis by The New York Times of video evidence from the Uvalde school massacre has undermined the narrative communicated by the Texas Department of Protective Services. The footage “indicates the problem was not simply one incompetent school police chief,” the Times said. In fact, several officers –...
The Texas Voter Registration Deadline Is Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here’s How To Check Your Status And Register.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the deadline in Texas to register to vote to be able to participate in the 2022 midterm elections, where voters will cast their ballots on everything from the gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke to local races for county judge and state representative.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How The Debunked Conspiracy Film “2000 Mules” Became Texas Republican Orthodoxy
Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, which oversees investigations into voter fraud, screened the movie...
Abbott Is Not Sold On Biden’s Pardon Of Marijuana Possession Charges
On Thursday, President Joe Biden took the Texas GOP party by surprise, as he announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges, urging governors to follow suit with state-level convictions. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these...
Texas ‘Anti-Woke’ Fossil Fuel Law To Be Tested By BlackRock Funds
Oct 7 (Reuters) – The impact of a new “anti-woke” Texas law designed to protect fossil fuel companies is about to be tested after state agencies reported their holdings in BlackRock Inc and other firms that have been censured by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The new law...
The Best Places To Live In Texas In 2022
Texas is still one of the most popular states for working families and retirees. Forbes just published their list of best places to live in Texas so you can check it out. To make the list, the people at Forbes analyzed Texan metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria like home affordability, healthy employment, and population growth.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 1