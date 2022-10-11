ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Pet of the Month: Lula

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER

Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
PORTER, TX
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County

Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting

Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Daily South

Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston

A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
SPRING, TX
Anahuac man charged with murder

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

