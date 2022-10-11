Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
Click2Houston.com
5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
mocomotive.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT LARGE BRUSH FIRE NEAR PORTER
Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire started by a landowner. That fire quickly got out of control burning several acres and threatening several homes. Caney Creek, EMC, and Porter responded to the scene at 10:50 am. Within an hour 15 pieces of equipment were on the scene and the Texas Forest Service requested a dozer. There is no Burn Ban yet as it has to be enacted during a regular Tuesday Commissioners Court Meeting. However, even with a burn ban firefighters run almost double the calls. It is illegal to burn trash in Montgomery County. Natural vegetation can be burned by individuals but not a commercial operation. Commercial operations fall under the State TCEQ and require pits and blowers. With the dry conditions, firefighters expect to run several more fires in the county today. This was the ninth fire for the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County
Montgomery County Helping Neighbors In Liberty County. A request for water was sent over from Liberty County due to a pump failure in Daisetta. At the direction of Judge Keough, thenEmergency Management team went to work loading up and delivering several pallets of water to the residents of Daisetta. The…
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
KSAT 12
Harris County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing woman and 17-year-old boy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 49-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. Michelle Roenz and Tyler Roenz were last seen around noon on Thursday in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
The Daily South
Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston
A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
City of Magnolia enters Stage 2 drought, enacts water restrictions
The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in place. (Community Impact staff) The city of Magnolia has entered a Stage 2 drought, and water restrictions are in effect, according to the city’s website. Under Stage 2 drought restrictions—which are in effect when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing / Runaway Juvenile - Dolce Pickens
MAGNOLIA, TX -- Dolce Pickens was last seen at her home on Hayden Drive in Magnolia on October 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dolce, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A301915.
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
fox26houston.com
Vehicle found in Clear Alert, son identified as driver, woman's body found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have found the vehicle in the Clear Alert for a missing mother and son in Humble. Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the car Michelle Roenz, 49, and Tyler Roenz, 17, were reportedly driving was found in Nebraska. PREVIOUS STORY: Clear Alert issued for missing mother,...
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
Comments / 1