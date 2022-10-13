Best Graphics Card Deals: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs

It's finally a good time to buy a graphics card! With crypto mining crashing and new card from Nvidia and AMD coming out, there are great deals to be had on RTX 3000 series and Radeon 6000 series cards.

Right now you can find some strong GPU deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and a slew of other major retailers.

We're highlighting all of the best graphics card deals below. Also check out our list of best graphics cards and our GPU benchmark hierarchy to see evergreen performance data regardless of sales.

What to Look for in a Graphics Card Deal

When shopping for a graphics card, consider the following.

What resolution, settings do you want to play at? A low-end budget graphics card can play games at 1080p in medium settings, but if you want to play at ultra settings, you'll need to get at least a mid-range card. As you move up the stack of cards, you can play at 2K resolution and higher settings or, with the priciest cards, 4K.

A low-end budget graphics card can play games at 1080p in medium settings, but if you want to play at ultra settings, you'll need to get at least a mid-range card. As you move up the stack of cards, you can play at 2K resolution and higher settings or, with the priciest cards, 4K. How many fps do you consider smooth? Most people consider 30 fps the bare minimum for playability and 60 fps decent. However, if you want less lag for eSports gaming, you'll want to be able to go to over 100 fps at reasonable settings. See our GPU benchmark hierarchy to find out how each GPU fares.

Most people consider 30 fps the bare minimum for playability and 60 fps decent. However, if you want less lag for eSports gaming, you'll want to be able to go to over 100 fps at reasonable settings. See our GPU benchmark hierarchy to find out how each GPU fares. Do you have enough power? Make sure that you have enough capacity from your power supply to support the card. If you're not sure, use a tool such as Newegg's power supply calculator to see how much you need. If your power supply can't handle the card, either get a new PSU or a different card.

Make sure that you have enough capacity from your power supply to support the card. If you're not sure, use a tool such as Newegg's power supply calculator to see how much you need. If your power supply can't handle the card, either get a new PSU or a different card. Will it fit in your case? If you've got a small PC case, make sure you check the length of the card against the case's clearance numbers.

Lowest Graphics Card Prices by GPU

We've highlighted our favorite individual deals below, but if you're trying to find the lowest price on a particular GPU right now, we've got tables below for all the major Nvidia and AMD cards. Each card's 1080p graphics score (100 is best) comes from our GPU benchmarks hierarchy .

As you can see, the best high-performance Nvidia value for the money is the RTX 3080 (12GB). The RTX 2060 is a good deal on the low end.

AMD offers a bit more for your money at the high end, but a ton more for your money at the low-end, where the RX 6600 is a great choice for cheap builds.

Best Graphics Card Deals Today

XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6750XT Core: was $469.99, now $399.99 at Newegg

This 1440p-focused XFX Speedster MERC319 Radeon RX 6750XT Core graphics card has the beating heart of AMD's RDNA 2 GPU inside, boosts up to 2,600 MHz, and packs in 12GB of GDDR6. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC: was $453, now $399 at Amazon

This dual-fan, overclocked RTX 3060 Ti card features a boost clock of 1,695 MHz and both DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 ports. View Deal

XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT: was $749, now $649 at Amazon

This the lowest price ever for this card and lowest we've ever seen on any card with an RX 6900 XT. AMD's RX 6900 XT easily outpaces Nvidia's RTX 3080 at 4K gaming and other high-res, high setting workloads. View Deal

PowerColor Red Devil RX 6950 XT: was $949, now $799 at Amazon

The top of the line AMD card right now, the RX 6950 XT boasts a boost clock of 2,435 MHz and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. View Deal

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 2060 12GB: was $329, now $305 at Newegg with Promo Code and Rebate

RTX 2060 12GB used to be one of the best graphics cards . It has a max boost clock speed of 1,695 MHz, with GDDR6 PCI Express 3.0 x16. Includes a $20 MIR and an additional $5 discount with promo code FTSBXAZ339. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC: was $604, now $577 at Amazon

This 8GB card features a max boost clock speed of 1,800 MHz, along with three fans and customizable RGB lighting. View Deal

EVGA RTX 3070 FTW Ultra Gaming: was $593, now $567 at Amazon

This RTX 3070 card is at an all-time low price and offers a boost clock speed of 1,815 MHz, along with 8,192MB of GDDR6X memory. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3070 V2 OC: was $659, now $532 at Amazon

This RTX 3070 card features a max boost clock of 1,845 MHz, putting it a bit above stock speeds. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity OC: was $981, now $869 at Amazon

This overclocked RTX 3090 card has 24GB of GDDR6X memory and a 1,710 MHz boost clock speed. View Deal

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB: was $409.99, now $379 at Newegg

With 12GB of GDDR6 and a boost clock of 1837 MHz, the RTX 3060 is a good card for midrange gaming builds. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC: was $289, now $279 at Amazon

This RTX 3050 card manages a boost clock of 1,807 MHz. It sports 8GB of GDDR6 memory and both DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 ports. View Deal