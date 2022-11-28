Best Cyber Monday Graphics Card Deals: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs
It's a good time to buy a graphics card this Cyber Monday. With crypto mining crashing and new cards from Nvidia and AMD coming out, there are great deals to be had on RTX 30-series and Radeon 6000-series cards.
We've tracked a lot of strong GPU deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and a slew of other retailers over the past week. Many of those are, unfortunately, now sold out. AMD's GPUs are the best values at almost every price and performance category, and they're still more readily available.
We're highlighting all of the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals below. Also, check out our list of best graphics cards and our GPU benchmark hierarchy to see evergreen performance data regardless of sales.
Lowest Graphics Card Prices by GPU
We've highlighted our favorite Black Friday deals below, but if you're trying to find the lowest price on a particular GPU right now, we've got tables below for all the major Nvidia and AMD cards. Each card's performance is listed, using the combined (geometric mean) of the 1080p and 1440p fps from our GPU benchmarks hierarchy .
|GPU
|Performance
|Best Price
|Get Latest Prices
|GeForce RTX 4090
|158.3
|$2,339 ( Zotac RTX 4090 Trinity OC )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 4080
|149.3
|$1,349 ( Zotac RTX 4080 Trinity )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|138.9
|$1,499 ( Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3090
|133.9
|$1,240 ( Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity OC )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|130.7
|$1,149 ( Zotac RTX 3080 Ti Trinity OC )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3080 12GB
|129.6
|$999 ( Gigabyte RTX 3080 12GB Aorus WB12GD )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3080
|124.4
|$739 ( Peladn RTX 3080 10G )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|111.7
|$599 ( Zotac RTX 3070 Ti Amp HoloBlack )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3070
|106.8
|$499 ( Peladn RTX 3070 )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|98.5
|$389 ( Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Amp White )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3060
|76.0
|$315 ( MSI RTX 3060 Aero ITX OC )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 2060
|59.1
|$239 ( Gigabyte RTX 2060 )
|Amazon | Newegg
|GeForce RTX 3050
|55.7
|$264 ( MSI RTX 3050 Aero ITX )
|Amazon | Newegg
Nvidia's graphics cards — both the new RTX 4090/4080 and the previous generation RTX 30-series — tend to be overpriced. There are a few cards selling right near MSRP, though they're still questionable. For example, the Peladn RTX 3080 10GB is the cheapest 3080 card around (that's not a used or refurbished model), but that's basically an unknown brand.
The only Nvidia cards currently selling at or below MSRP are the RTX 3070 Ti, which at $569 is hardly a great deal, the RTX 3060 Ti at $389, and the RTX 3060 at $315. There's also the even older RTX 2060, which has gone up from its all-time low of around $220 a couple of months back. It's now $267, but at least performance is generally a bit higher than the RTX 3050 — which is finally available at MSRP of $249.
|GPU
|Performance
|Best Price
|Get Latest Prices
|Radeon RX 6950 XT
|144.9
|$784 ( PowerColor RX 6950 XT Red Devil )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6900 XT
|138.6
|$699 ( ASRock RX 6900 XT Formula OC )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6800 XT
|132.9
|$554 ( PowerColor RX 6800 XT Red Devil )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6800
|122.9
|$499 ( PowerColor RX 6800 Fighter )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6750 XT
|111.9
|$369 ( MSI RX 6750 XT Mech 2X )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6700 XT
|105.9
|$339 ( ASRock RX 6700 XT Challenger D )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6700 10GB
|93.5
|$319 ( XFX RX 6700 10GB SWFT309 )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6650 XT
|85.6
|$249 ( MSI RX 6650 XT Mech 2X OC )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6600 XT
|83.6
|$219 ( 51RISC RX 6600 XT D6 )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6600
|71.3
|$209 ( PowerColor RX 6600 Fighter )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6500 XT
|33.2
|$149 ( Sapphire RX 6500 XT Pulse )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Radeon RX 6400
|25.7
|$129 ( XFX RX 6400 SWFT105 )
|Amazon | Newegg
AMD offers quite a bit more value for your money, and it has some excellent deals in the budget to midrange bracket. The RX 6600 dipped as low as $189 on Black Friday, and the cheapest we're seeing is now $209. The RX 6650 XT at $249 is still a great value as well if you can spend more.
All of AMD's GPUs are selling below their original MSRPs these days, which they should be considering some of the GPUs are two years old. Of course, some of those MSRPs were inflated thanks to the GPU shortages last year.
There's also the upcoming Radeon RX 7900-series to contend with, priced at $899 and $999 and potentially delivering up to 50% more performance than the RX 6950 XT. That's pushing prices down on the older GPUs, which is what we'd expect, whereas Nvidia prices have shot up to "leave room" for the 30-series. We wouldn't recommend paying much more than around $650 for an RX 6950 XT given the upcoming cards.
|GPU
|Performance
|Best Price
|Get Latest Prices
|Intel Arc A770 16GB
|85.3
|$329 ( ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 8GB )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Intel Arc A770 8GB
|82.7
|$329 ( ASRock Arc A770 8GB Phantom Gaming )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Intel Arc A750
|77.2
|$274 ( ASRock Arc A750 Challenger )
|Amazon | Newegg
|Intel Arc A380
|31.1
|$139 ( ASRock Arc A380 Challenger )
|Amazon | Newegg
Like Nvidia, there aren't really many deals as such on Intel's Arc GPUs. At least the Arc A770, A750, and A380 are all available for purchase right now, though the A770 16GB Limited Edition is back ordered (again). There's even an ASRock A750 priced below MSRP, so one of the four potential Intel GPUs qualifies as a sale.
Performance from Arc GPUs continues to improve, with the A750 and A770 generally beating Nvidia's RTX 3060. It costs less than the Nvidia card as well, and delivers superior ray tracing performance compared to AMD's GPUs. But with rasterization performance roughly matching the RX 6650 XT, the Arc 700-series unfortunately still looks overpriced.
Best Graphics Card Deals Today
PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600: now $209 at Amazon (was $259)
This is the lowest price we've seen this Cyber Monday on an RX 6600, and a great card for the price and for mainstream 1080p gaming. That's especially true considering you get codes for Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol free with purchase. View Deal
MSI RX 6600 XT Mech 2X: now $249 at Amazon (was $279)
This dual-fan RX 6650 XT card now represents the best value in all of the GPU world. You get 8GB of GDDR6 memory with performance that beats the RTX 3060 for about $75 less. View Deal
Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Ti AMP White: now $389 with Promo Code at Newegg (was $409)
This understated looking card sticks to plain white LEDs, rather than RGB for a clean build. The 3060 Ti is a great card for 1080p gaming at medium / high settings. Use coupon code BFDBY2A786 to get this price. View Deal
MSI RTX 3060 12GB Aero ITX OC: now $315 after $20 rebated at Newegg (was $369)
The RTX 3060 12GB always represented a theoretically great value, and now it's finally selling for less than it's official MSRP. This is about as good of a deal as you're likely to see for an Nvidia card. View Deal
What to Look for in a Graphics Card Deal
When shopping for a graphics card, consider the following.
- What resolution, settings do you want to play at? A low-end budget graphics card can play games at 1080p in medium settings, but if you want to play at ultra settings, you'll need to get at least a mid-range card. As you move up the stack of cards, you can play at 2K resolution and higher settings or, with the priciest cards, 4K.
- How many fps do you consider smooth? Most people consider 30 fps the bare minimum for playability and 60 fps decent. However, if you want less lag for eSports gaming, you'll want to be able to go to over 100 fps at reasonable settings. See our GPU benchmark hierarchy to find out how each GPU fares.
- Do you have enough power? Make sure that you have enough capacity from your power supply to support the card. If you're not sure, use a tool such as Newegg's power supply calculator to see how much you need. If your power supply can't handle the card, either get a new PSU or a different card.
- Will it fit in your case? If you've got a small PC case, make sure you check the length of the card against the case's clearance numbers.
