Best Cyber Monday Graphics Card Deals: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs

It's a good time to buy a graphics card this Cyber Monday. With crypto mining crashing and new cards from Nvidia and AMD coming out, there are great deals to be had on RTX 30-series and Radeon 6000-series cards.

We've tracked a lot of strong GPU deals on Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and a slew of other retailers over the past week. Many of those are, unfortunately, now sold out. AMD's GPUs are the best values at almost every price and performance category, and they're still more readily available.

We're highlighting all of the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals below. Also, check out our list of best graphics cards and our GPU benchmark hierarchy to see evergreen performance data regardless of sales.

Lowest Graphics Card Prices by GPU

We've highlighted our favorite Black Friday deals below, but if you're trying to find the lowest price on a particular GPU right now, we've got tables below for all the major Nvidia and AMD cards. Each card's performance is listed, using the combined (geometric mean) of the 1080p and 1440p fps from our GPU benchmarks hierarchy .

Nvidia's graphics cards — both the new RTX 4090/4080 and the previous generation RTX 30-series — tend to be overpriced. There are a few cards selling right near MSRP, though they're still questionable. For example, the Peladn RTX 3080 10GB is the cheapest 3080 card around (that's not a used or refurbished model), but that's basically an unknown brand.



The only Nvidia cards currently selling at or below MSRP are the RTX 3070 Ti, which at $569 is hardly a great deal, the RTX 3060 Ti at $389, and the RTX 3060 at $315. There's also the even older RTX 2060, which has gone up from its all-time low of around $220 a couple of months back. It's now $267, but at least performance is generally a bit higher than the RTX 3050 — which is finally available at MSRP of $249.

AMD offers quite a bit more value for your money, and it has some excellent deals in the budget to midrange bracket. The RX 6600 dipped as low as $189 on Black Friday, and the cheapest we're seeing is now $209. The RX 6650 XT at $249 is still a great value as well if you can spend more.



All of AMD's GPUs are selling below their original MSRPs these days, which they should be considering some of the GPUs are two years old. Of course, some of those MSRPs were inflated thanks to the GPU shortages last year.



There's also the upcoming Radeon RX 7900-series to contend with, priced at $899 and $999 and potentially delivering up to 50% more performance than the RX 6950 XT. That's pushing prices down on the older GPUs, which is what we'd expect, whereas Nvidia prices have shot up to "leave room" for the 30-series. We wouldn't recommend paying much more than around $650 for an RX 6950 XT given the upcoming cards.

Like Nvidia, there aren't really many deals as such on Intel's Arc GPUs. At least the Arc A770, A750, and A380 are all available for purchase right now, though the A770 16GB Limited Edition is back ordered (again). There's even an ASRock A750 priced below MSRP, so one of the four potential Intel GPUs qualifies as a sale.



Performance from Arc GPUs continues to improve, with the A750 and A770 generally beating Nvidia's RTX 3060. It costs less than the Nvidia card as well, and delivers superior ray tracing performance compared to AMD's GPUs. But with rasterization performance roughly matching the RX 6650 XT, the Arc 700-series unfortunately still looks overpriced.

Best Graphics Card Deals Today

PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6600: now $209 at Amazon (was $259)

This is the lowest price we've seen this Cyber Monday on an RX 6600, and a great card for the price and for mainstream 1080p gaming. That's especially true considering you get codes for Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol free with purchase. View Deal

MSI RX 6600 XT Mech 2X: now $249 at Amazon (was $279)

This dual-fan RX 6650 XT card now represents the best value in all of the GPU world. You get 8GB of GDDR6 memory with performance that beats the RTX 3060 for about $75 less. View Deal

Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Ti AMP White: now $389 with Promo Code at Newegg (was $409)

This understated looking card sticks to plain white LEDs, rather than RGB for a clean build. The 3060 Ti is a great card for 1080p gaming at medium / high settings. Use coupon code BFDBY2A786 to get this price. View Deal

MSI RTX 3060 12GB Aero ITX OC: now $315 after $20 rebated at Newegg (was $369)

The RTX 3060 12GB always represented a theoretically great value, and now it's finally selling for less than it's official MSRP. This is about as good of a deal as you're likely to see for an Nvidia card. View Deal

What to Look for in a Graphics Card Deal

When shopping for a graphics card, consider the following.