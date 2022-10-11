ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heart Disease Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Zurich, Allianz, AIG: Heart Disease Insurance Market 2022-2028

By ReleaseWire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
InsuranceNewsNet

Short Term Car Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bajaj Allianz, Reliance General Insurance, Oriental Insurance

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Short Term Car Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Colombia’s Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis maintaining its negative market segment outlook on Colombia’s insurance industry, mainly owing to challenging global conditions pressuring the country’s economy. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook:. Colombia Insurance. ,” notes that although economic conditions in the country have...
InsuranceNewsNet

Cardiac Care Insurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth : TD Insurance, Cigna, GeoBlue

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cardiac Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Crop Weather Index Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Sompo Holdings, Chubb, AXA, Blue Marble Microinsurance

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Crop Weather Index Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Automotive Telematics Market Report 2022: A $1,23,487.5 million Market by 2027 – Astute Analytica

EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive telematics market size was. in 2021. The global automotive telematics market is expected to grow to. by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-telematics-market. Automotive telematics incorporates wireless telematics devices,...
InsuranceNewsNet

TV THE HAGUE – Form 6-K

Form 6-K Report of Foreign Issuer. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Aegon N.V. (Registrant) Date:. October 14, 2022. By. /s/. J.O. van Klinken. J.O. van...
InsuranceNewsNet

Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities

Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
InsuranceNewsNet

Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
InsuranceNewsNet

Fairfax Financial and Independence Pet Group Receive All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Sale of Global Pet Insurance Operations

TORONTO , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) today announced that all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction in which. Independence Pet Group. and certain of its affiliates, which are majority owned by. JAB Holding Company.
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for enabling real-time iterative collaborative decision support (USPTO 11455689): Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

-- Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company ( Columbus, Ohio , United States ) has been issued patent number 11455689, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Burchfield, Richard W. (. New Albany, OH. , US), Friedman, Zachary M. (. Columbus, OH. , US), Goodman, Calvin (
InsuranceNewsNet

Recent Studies from Jorge Tadeo Lozano University Add New Data to Global Health (How Can Community Participation Strengthen a Health Insurance System? the Case of Health Insurer’s User Associations In Colombia): Health and Medicine – Global Health

-- Research findings on Health and Medicine - Global Health are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Colombia’s universal health coverage programme has enrolled 98% of the population, thereby improving financial protection and health outcomes. The right to participate in the organisation of healthcare is enshrined in the 1991 Colombian Constitution.”
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

