AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Investors Title Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of both subsidiaries of. Investors Title Company. (ITC) [NASDAQ: ITIC]:. Investors Title Insurance Company. and. National. Investors Title Insurance Company. (. Austin, TX. ). These...
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Shawn Austin to Join Everest as Senior Vice President and Head of Accident and Health for North America
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. will join as Senior Vice President, Head of Accident and Health for. COO and Head of Reinsurance. "Shawn is the most recent example of our deep investment in best-in-class talent at Everest," said. Jim Williamson. ,. Everest Group. COO and Head of...
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
KBRA Releases Research – Hurricane Ian Impacts Material but Manageable for Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA releases research that examines the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the insurance industry. Hurricane modeling companies and market participants have published a wide range of estimates for insured losses and KBRA has been closely monitoring developments to assess the impact on insurers. Key Takeaways. At a minimum,...
Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies Bolsters Sector
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at. by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth
TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Colombia’s Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis maintaining its negative market segment outlook on Colombia’s insurance industry, mainly owing to challenging global conditions pressuring the country’s economy. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook:. Colombia Insurance. ,” notes that although economic conditions in the country have...
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Verisk Earns “Luminary” Status for Claims Fraud-Detection Solutions in Celent Reports
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has been recognized by Celent as a “Luminary” for developing innovative solutions that help property/casualty and life insurers detect claims fraud. Verisk. placed in the top group of providers...
Aegon completes sale of 50% stake in joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco
The Hague , October 14, 2022 - Aegon announced today that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with. after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds of the transaction to. Aegon Group.
Central South University Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Construction and validation of a revised satisfaction index model for the Chinese urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics
-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Quality is the most important factor in satisfaction. However, the existing satisfaction index model of urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme (SIM_URRBMI) lacks the segmentation of perceived quality elements, it couldn’t provide a reference for quality improvement and satisfaction promotion.”
Cardiac Care Insurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth : TD Insurance, Cigna, GeoBlue
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cardiac Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Acuity Reports Increase in Cyber Liability Insurance Claims as Cybercrime Skyrockets
Acuity Insurance Reports Ongoing Increased Insurance Risk for Individuals and Businesses. /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month,. — the sole regional insurance provider rated A+ by both AM Best and. Standard & Poor's. , with over. $6 billion. in assets — is reporting an increased need for cyber...
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities
Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
PETS・
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Document Management” Published Online (USPTO 20220309590): Patent Application
by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Babu, Suprigya (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In an example environment, processing payment for medical claims, documents (also referred to herein as “attachments”) supporting the claim are often required by payers. Some, but not all, payers will accept electronic documents. Others will require actual hard copy documents. Thus, submitters/providers cannot or will not all submit attachments required for processing the payment electronically. Approximately 5% of claims may require an attachment. Even at the 5% rate, some 170 million claim attachments are sent manually (mail or fax) each year. That is, approximately 80% of attachments are sent using manual processes like mail and fax. This is costly.
Patent Application Titled “System, Device, and Method for Estimating a Current Condition of Remote Appliances and for Generating a Post-Purchase Warranty for Remote Appliances” Published Online (USPTO 20220309513): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Millions of people use appliances on a daily basis,...
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
TV THE HAGUE – Form 6-K
Form 6-K Report of Foreign Issuer. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Aegon N.V. (Registrant) Date:. October 14, 2022. By. /s/. J.O. van Klinken. J.O. van...
Universal Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) (“Universal” or the “Company”) will issue a press release reporting its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on. Thursday, October 27, 2022. . The company will host a conference call on. Friday, October 28, 2022. ,...
