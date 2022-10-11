ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 'I' and Future One Release 2022 Agency Universe Findings

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Biennial study reveals gains and challenges in independent agency channel. The number of independent insurance agencies has increased and business conditions for agencies remain favorable, according to the 2022 Agency Universe Study. While the majority of agencies experienced increased revenue, that percentage was lower than in the previous study in 2020.
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Chubb (ACE) (
Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Colombia’s Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestis maintaining its negative market segment outlook on Colombia’s insurance industry, mainly owing to challenging global conditions pressuring the country’s economy. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook:. Colombia Insurance. ,” notes that although economic conditions in the country have...
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing And Communications Systems And Methods For The Efficient Implementation Of Privacy By Design” Published Online (USPTO 20220309416): OneTrust LLC

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Barday, Kabir A. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Central South University Reports Findings in Medical Informatics (Construction and validation of a revised satisfaction index model for the Chinese urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme): Health Information Technology – Medical Informatics

-- New research on Health Information Technology - Medical Informatics is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Quality is the most important factor in satisfaction. However, the existing satisfaction index model of urban and rural resident-based basic medical insurance scheme (SIM_URRBMI) lacks the segmentation of perceived quality elements, it couldn’t provide a reference for quality improvement and satisfaction promotion.”
Cardiac Care Insurance Market May Set a New Epic Growth : TD Insurance, Cigna, GeoBlue

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cardiac Care Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Veterinary Ultrasound Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Economies Presents Opportunities

Veterinary ultrasound systems are used for pregnancy detection, disease monitoring, and general imaging in animals. These devices are used by veterinarians in hospitals, clinics, and research labs for the detection of disorders in various animal species. The global veterinary ultrasound market is projected to reach. USD 449 million. by 2027...
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Document Management” Published Online (USPTO 20220309590): Patent Application

by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Babu, Suprigya (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In an example environment, processing payment for medical claims, documents (also referred to herein as “attachments”) supporting the claim are often required by payers. Some, but not all, payers will accept electronic documents. Others will require actual hard copy documents. Thus, submitters/providers cannot or will not all submit attachments required for processing the payment electronically. Approximately 5% of claims may require an attachment. Even at the 5% rate, some 170 million claim attachments are sent manually (mail or fax) each year. That is, approximately 80% of attachments are sent using manual processes like mail and fax. This is costly.
Patent Application Titled “System, Device, and Method for Estimating a Current Condition of Remote Appliances and for Generating a Post-Purchase Warranty for Remote Appliances” Published Online (USPTO 20220309513): Patent Application

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Millions of people use appliances on a daily basis,...
Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022

HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among. China's. financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all. China. companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.
TV THE HAGUE – Form 6-K

Form 6-K Report of Foreign Issuer. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Aegon N.V. (Registrant) Date:. October 14, 2022. By. /s/. J.O. van Klinken. J.O. van...
