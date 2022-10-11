Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?
BTC costs proceed to development downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on crucial help. BTC trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Transferring Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators. The worth of BTC wants to interrupt and maintain above the important thing resistance of $20,500...
astaga.com
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH costs proceed to pattern downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on essential assist. ETH trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators as many merchants and buyers want for $500. The value of ETH wants to interrupt and...
astaga.com
Monero Struggles In A Range Ahead Of $200 Rally, Will Price Breakout?
XRM value breaks down right into a ranging channel as value failed to interrupt above resistance, holding value from trending greater. XRM trades beneath 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as the value struggles to regain bullish indicators as the value continues ranging in a descending triangle. The value of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
astaga.com
Ripple (XRP) Struggles As Bearish Divergence Emerges, Eyes $0.42 Support
XRP worth slows down after a number of days as worth stays bullish regardless of displaying weak spot. XRP trades above 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators with the emergence of bearish divergence. The worth of XRP continues to carry robust and will...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
astaga.com
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The start of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many consultants imagine the digital token will ultimately hit the $100K value. For them, this isn’t a case of if however when. Deutsche Financial institution additionally reported that some Bitcoin traders see BTC reaching a value of $110,000 in 5 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
astaga.com
Avalanche Sits On A Time Bomb As Price Eyes $10, Will Price Escape This?
AVAX value continues to development downwards as value stays bearish with value buying and selling on key assist. AVAX trades beneath 50 and 200-day Exponential Transferring Common as value struggles to regain bullish indicators. The value of AVAX wants to interrupt and maintain above the important thing resistance of $30...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum did not clear the $1,300 resistance zone towards the US Greenback. ETH is declining and there’s a danger of a drop under the $1,265 help. Ethereum remains to be displaying bearish indicators under the $1,350 and $1,320 help ranges. The worth is now buying and selling under $1,300...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs
Information exhibits the Bitcoin buying and selling quantity has declined by 38% because the highs in September because of the boring worth motion within the crypto. Bitcoin Spot Buying and selling Quantity Has Plunged Down In Latest Days. As per the newest weekly report from Arcane Research, the present 7-day...
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Less Volatile Than Stocks, Is It Good or Bad?
Consultants consider Bitcoin’s (BTC) worth has turn into much less unstable than shares, whereas nonetheless struggling to surpass the $20,000 degree. It looks as if a optimistic growth for Bitcoin, however crypto merchants consider it isn’t optimistic underneath low-volume circumstances. In the previous couple of weeks, the buying and selling quantity has dropped considerably from $40 billion to falling under $20 billion.
astaga.com
Altcoins Turn Deep Red, Why Is Crypto Crashing Today
The crypto market turned purple in a single day and is going through major bearish sentiments. Bitcoin fell near 2% within the final 24 hours whereas Ethereum fell by over 3%. BTC is at the moment buying and selling at $19,100 whereas ETH is at $1,281. Nonetheless, it’s the remainder of the crypto altcoins market which is going through a serious crash.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin worth is consolidating close to the $19,000 degree in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC appears to be forming a short-term bullish sample and may rise in direction of $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to realize tempo for a transfer above the $19,200 degree. The worth is buying and selling...
astaga.com
Crypto Price Today Oct 13: Cardano (ADA), Altcoins Tank
Crypto Value Right now Oct 13 Newest Updates: The crypto value is crashing as knowledge highlights worse-than-expected inflation. Bitcoin costs stay sluggish and fell a mere 0.12% within the final 24 hours. BTC is presently buying and selling at $19,067. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is sliding because it fell near 7% within the final 7 days.
astaga.com
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum community because it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s worth hasn’t finished in addition to many had predicted it will after the improve however the brand new capabilities of the community stays fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked one other milestone following the improve, with the biggest single progress day recorded to date in 2022.
astaga.com
Litecoin price could dip lower as the broader crypto market underperforms
Litecoin has been underperforming during the last seven days and will report additional losses earlier than the tip of the week. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, has been underperforming over the previous few days. The coin is down by greater than 5% within the final seven days and has misplaced greater than 2% of its worth over the previous 24 hours.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) slides 9% to find support. What are the odds of a reversal?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) trades at merely $0.000010 after dropping greater than 10% within the week. That comes as traders develop a risk-off angle in direction of unstable property. The present stage is a make-or-break level for SHIB, going by the present technical indicators. The absence of a value catalyst in...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin worth is struggling under the $19,200 help in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC stays at a threat of extra losses under the $18,500 help within the close to time period. Bitcoin is displaying bearish indicators under the $19,200 and $19,500 ranges. The value is buying and selling under...
Comments / 0