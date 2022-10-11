ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kafe.com

Shooting in Bellingham leaves two men badly injured

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A shooting early Sunday left two men seriously injured. Bellingham Police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Valencia Street after a man call 911 to report that he had been shot. The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Emergency Department contacted police shortly after that and reported...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
BURLINGTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Ferndale, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
kafe.com

BPD working to diversify police force

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Police Department is using some new recruiting methods to attract new officers. The department is one of the first two in the state to receive $60,000 grants to help diversify their forces. BPD will use the money to offer signing bonuses to new recruits...
BELLINGHAM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kafe.com

Gas prices expected to drop in coming days

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There may be some relief coming at the pump. Gas prices have begun backing off from the record reached earlier this week and industry analysts say they could start to tumble. Triple A reports our current average in Bellingham is $5.38 per gallon, 15-cents less than...
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Dungeness River system to close to all fishing

SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
SEQUIM, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy