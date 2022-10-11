Read full article on original website
kafe.com
Shooting in Bellingham leaves two men badly injured
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A shooting early Sunday left two men seriously injured. Bellingham Police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Valencia Street after a man call 911 to report that he had been shot. The PeaceHealth St. Joseph Emergency Department contacted police shortly after that and reported...
kafe.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
q13fox.com
Arlington Police looking for suspect who burglarized home while family slept
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a home while the family slept and only stopped when someone woke up and discovered him. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to reports of a burglary at a home at the Chelsea Village Apartments.
Bellingham man suspected of I-5 vehicular homicide, DUI allegedly said he smoked marijuana
Based on field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, the Washington State Patrol believes he was slightly impaired.
Whatcom Sheriff looking for suspected shooter in alleged road rage incident
One of the people involved in the incident allegedly reported that the other individual involved fired two shots at his vehicle.
q13fox.com
Off-duty Island County sheriff's sergeant arrested for 2 separate allegations of rape
CONWAY, Wash. - The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested a sergeant with the Island County Sheriff's Office for an investigation regarding two separate allegations of rape. The sergeant was arrested on Oct. 13 at a home on Oleary Road, off of English Road in Conway after Skagit County deputies executed a search warrant.
kafe.com
BPD working to diversify police force
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Police Department is using some new recruiting methods to attract new officers. The department is one of the first two in the state to receive $60,000 grants to help diversify their forces. BPD will use the money to offer signing bonuses to new recruits...
Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of incest involving child
Suspect out on bail after Whatcom County court hearing.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
Cause of fire that consumed cluster of RVs in Whatcom County investigated
The financial loss estimate was difficult because of the age of the RVs or trailers and the damage caused by the blaze.
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
Update: Bellingham man with dementia found after going missing overnight
Call 911 if you see him or someone matching his description.
45-Year-Old Joel Hansen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Bellingham on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened south of Lakeway Drive near the York District at around 9 p.m. The officials reported that 45-year-old Joel Hansen was traveling on a motorcycle when a...
Whatcom motorcycle rider dies in hit-and-run crash Thursday on I-5 in Bellingham
The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation as the Washington State Patrol searches for the suspected hit-and-run driver.
A hidden gem in Bellingham park is set to open after two years
Trail access was closed in July 2020 because of falling rocks.
kafe.com
Gas prices expected to drop in coming days
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There may be some relief coming at the pump. Gas prices have begun backing off from the record reached earlier this week and industry analysts say they could start to tumble. Triple A reports our current average in Bellingham is $5.38 per gallon, 15-cents less than...
Social media message turns ugly in Ferndale, prompting racist threats
Some comments were hidden, according to the city’s social media policy.
My Clallam County
Dungeness River system to close to all fishing
SEQUIM – Fishing is shutting down on another pair of local waterways. Beginning Sunday, the Dungeness and Gray Wolf rivers will be closed to all fishing due to low water conditions. State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say the closure covers all species and runs the entire length...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
This is the best pizza in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best pizza is also known for its unique pizza flavors and toppings, as well as other dishes.
