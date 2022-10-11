Read full article on original website
Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?
Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned. In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.
