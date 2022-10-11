ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?

Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned. In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.
CONCERT REVIEW: Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers + More Lift Spirits, Raise Millions at ‘Kentucky Rising’ Benefit Show

After record flooding decimated Eastern Kentucky in late July and early August, leaving 40 people dead (and counting), the region needed a bit of hope. They got just that on Tuesday night when past and present Kentucky country music royalty gathered at Rupp Arena for Kentucky Rising, a concert that raised over $2.5 million for relief efforts in the ravaged region.
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

