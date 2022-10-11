ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Beach Radio

NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college

A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WGAL

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
HARRISBURG, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Harrisburg, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Northern Lebanon High School soccer team will have a game with Harrisburg Christian School on October 14, 2022, 12:30:00.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

PeoplesBank Park to hold 3rd annual wiffleball tournament

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The backyard game of wiffleball will become a front-and-center sporting event in York the weekend of Oct. 15. For the third year in a row, PeoplesBank Park in York County will be hosting a wiffleball tournament, attracting 200 players from across the country. Get daily...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Fall Fest to be held in York

YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
HARRISBURG, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Live Fetterman / Oz Debate to Air Oct. 25

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A prime time debate between the candidates running for the Senate from Pennsylvania will air live from Harrisburg later this month. The debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be broadcast from the WHTM-TV ABC 27 on Tuesday, October 25th. It is currently the only set debate for the candidates, in a race for a seat that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

