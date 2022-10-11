Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLititz, PA
Lancaster Restaurant Highlight: Altana on 26 East King Street [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Here's What a Soda Wall Looks Like (And Where to Get Unique Sweets in Lititz, PA)Melissa FrostLititz, PA
NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college
A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
WGAL
Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
WGAL
Harrisburg School District considers future of former William Penn High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg School District is considering what to do with the former William Penn High School. The building has been abandoned for more than a decade. A top district official told school board members this week that they can't continue to ignore the building. Superintendent Eric Turman said it's become a safety hazard.
Penn State commit, Wyomissing star J’ven Williams continues ‘surreal’ rise up recruiting rankings
Wednesday was a banner day for Penn State commit J’ven Williams. First, the Wyomissing lineman announced he was officially accepted to attend Penn State. Then, he found out he jumped all the way to No. 24 nationally in 247 Sports’ player rankings — placing him atop the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class.
Harrisburg, October 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
abc27.com
PeoplesBank Park to hold 3rd annual wiffleball tournament
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The backyard game of wiffleball will become a front-and-center sporting event in York the weekend of Oct. 15. For the third year in a row, PeoplesBank Park in York County will be hosting a wiffleball tournament, attracting 200 players from across the country. Get daily...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
local21news.com
Manheim Township School Board expected to vote on policy regarding transgender athletes
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manheim Township School Board is expected to cast a vote tonight that could change the district's athletics landscape. The Board will be deciding on whether to start a deeper dive into the policy to address transgender students. Currently, the Athletic Policy makes no...
One Lancaster County trans student finds space to be himself, despite backlash against LGBTQ issues in schools
Ollie said he came out as transgender before schools closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ollie Wenditz likes to play video games and hang out with his friends outside. He likes to make up songs and write them down on the Notes app on his phone so he can sing them to his parents and friends.
WGAL
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
Mechanicsburg hopes to avoid cat-astrophe with new trap-neuter-release program
They begin to emerge as soon as the sun starts to go down, the less-wary younger ones first, with their elders only showing just before it’s fully dark. Creeping out of the underbrush, eyes peeled for any danger, they eventually crowd around a large plate of food – something they’ll hopefully still do when that food is inside a cage trap.
FOX43.com
High School Football: A look at the District 3 power rankings heading into Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With three games left in the regular season, here's a look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill out the playoff brackets for each of the district's six classifications. On the outside: Dallastown (3-4), Carlisle (3-4), Central Dauphin (2-5), Cedar Crest (3-4)
harrisburgmagazine.com
The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky
Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
iheart.com
Live Fetterman / Oz Debate to Air Oct. 25
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A prime time debate between the candidates running for the Senate from Pennsylvania will air live from Harrisburg later this month. The debate with Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be broadcast from the WHTM-TV ABC 27 on Tuesday, October 25th. It is currently the only set debate for the candidates, in a race for a seat that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
