Cuero’s Christmas in the Park Lights Up Next Month
CHECK OUT THESE EVENTS DURING CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK:. SELFIE PHOTO BOOTH: Capture your visit to Cuero’s Christmas in the Park with family and friends with a selfie at the free photo op at the end of the tour!. HOT CHOCOLATE NIGHTS: Thursday nights during December 7 PM -...
Give Yourself Anxiety at These 10 Horrific Destinations in Texas
If you're into all things scary, haunted, and horrifying, then welcome to the Club. The freaks come out at night, this is especially true in the month of October. Look no further, South Texas is riddled with haunted sites. From the Lexington USS that is rumored to have old souls roaming around the corridors, to real-life haunted houses in Victoria, there are plenty of spots to get your scare on this month.
Marcos Pizza is Opening Very Soon in Victoria
Let's just add another fast food restaurant to the list of the many that have opened or are about to open. According to the Marcos Pizza website, Victoria has popped up on their map of restaurants that are coming soon. The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. This building used to be Pro-Cuts and right next to it was Charlie's Liquor and Wine. Who remembers those businesses?
Mark Your Calendars It’s Our Free Hallows Eve Boo Bash Event
We are so excited to invite you and your family to our Annual Hallow's Eve Boo Bash event, brought to you by Townsquare Media and our friends at Victory Kia. Mark your calendars as this event is free for families and it is SO MUCH FUN!. On Hallow's Eve, October...
Could Tropical Storm Ian Headed for Florida Affect the Crossroads
As Floridians hurry to make the necessary preparations, and as we all await the latest updates on Tropical Storm Ian, weather experts are predicting the storm will either hit Florida as a tropical storm or worse, a hurricane, likely by the middle of the week. President Biden has already declared...
Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away
The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
THROWBACK THURSDAY: That One Time a IRS Scammer Called Victoria PD
It seems like every day we are hearing about some kind of scam. They try to scam just about everyone including Police Officers and that is exactly what happened to Sargent Chris Guerra. If he looks familiar, it's because he is the 'main star' of the Victoria Police Department School Zone Rap video, see the video by clicking here.
THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Movie Shoppe and Video Gallery
Nothing brings back memories like heading to the video store with your mom on a Friday night. You spent what seems like hours looking for the perfect movie and that Nintendo game you would stay up all night playing. Of course, you had the big chains like Blockbuster and Hollywood Studios. If you were a true OG from Victoria, you remember renting videos from the 'video store' portion of Albertson's. I still remember renting a VCR from that Albertsons.
Victoria County Sheriff’s Department Issues Scam Warning
Unfortunately scamming has become a part of life for most of us and here is another one that we need to be aware of in Victoria County. According to a Facebook post by VCSO, reports have been received a report of 'Deputy James Thompson' calling residents about Fail To Appear warrants from the Sherrif's Office main telephone number. Victoria County, Sheriff Marr, warns residents not to pay any fines online or with money cards. We do not have a deputy by that name. Please share this information with loved ones,
