Read full article on original website
Related
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar gives you immersive sound with Bose TrueSpace
Improve your home theater experience with the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Thanks to the Bose TrueSpace technology, this soundbar provides an immersive sound experience in style. Additionally, the upward-firing transducers will surprisingly give you a sound experience, even from above. In fact, the soundbar separates instruments, dialogue, and effects, placing them throughout your room. You can also use the Wi-Fi to access integrated music services in the Bose Music app. Or, you can stream songs with Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, or Chromecast built-in. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, this soundbar will blend easily with your smart home environment. To make the experience even better, you can even add a wireless base module.
Reviewed: The 10 Best Smart Locks Tested and Rated for Home Security
SPY Editor’s Choice Products meet our strictest selection criteria. In this SPY Editor’s Choice feature, we review the best smart locks for smarter home security. Every product in this piece has been tested and rated for your security. The best smart locks of 2022 ensure that you never need to worry about locking yourself out of the house ever again. Even if you left your keys and your phone inside the house, there are still ways to get in, like using the keypad or fingerprint scanner (more on that to come). But convenience isn’t the only benefit of having a smart...
The Verge
Roku launches range of smart home products with partners Wyze and Walmart
Roku has officially announced a lineup of smart home gadgets that includes lighting, plugs, and cameras. The devices, which were “developed in partnership” with the budget-friendly smart home company Wyze, will be sold exclusively through Walmart in the US starting on October 17th. According to Roku, the initial lineup includes smart bulbs (with white and color versions), light strips, indoor and outdoor smart plugs, a video doorbell, a floodlight camera, indoor and outdoor cameras, and an indoor camera that can pan and tilt “to view an entire room.”
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Microwave Radar Motion Sensor for Your Smart Home
Motion sensors aren’t cheap, especially when we talk about microwave radar-based motion sensors. However, you can build one for just under $10 and use it with any home automation software—such as Home Assistant or Alexa routines—to trigger devices, events, or scenes. Why Make Microwave Radar Motion Sensors?
IN THIS ARTICLE
The easiest smart plug ever is down to $13 for Amazon Prime Early Access
Smart plugs are the easiest way to jump on the smart home bandwagon. Plug them into a wall outlet and route your light or other accessories through them. You can then quickly turn them on or off using your phone. Amazon's Smart Plug is not among the best smart plugs on the market, but its $25 price tag makes it relatively affordable. As a part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon is offering its smart plug at an even lower price of just $13 after a massive 48% discount.
Android Headlines
Samsung & Google Team Up For More Interoperable Smart Home
Samsung and Google are teaming up to make smart home devices more interoperable. The companies are letting you control or manage Matter-compatible smart gadgets through both the SmartThings and Google Home ecosystems irrespective of where you set up the devices first. You can complete the setup process through the SmartThings app on your Galaxy smartphone or tablet and later control the devices through the Google Home app, and vice versa. You don’t need to manually set up the devices again on the other app.
Secure your home for less with these fantastic Ring home security deals on Prime Day
Amazon is still rolling out crazy good deals on Ring smart home devices, and it even has some bundles, so you can keep your home secure for less.
The Verge
Roku could be setting its sights on the smart home
Roku is about to make a big entrance into the smart home if a photo posted to Reddit and two shipping manifests spotted by ZatzNotFunny are to be believed. The unannounced lineup reportedly consists of both white and color smart bulbs, a smart light strip, a smart plug, and indoor and outdoor internet-connected security cameras. Roku also appears to be planning to launch a dedicated Roku Smart Home channel, which will presumably let users control the devices from smart TVs and streaming boxes running the company’s operating system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This LG Smart Fridge Is the Tesla of Refrigerators
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I never thought I would be the type of person with a home full of smart appliances and devices—I’ve lived in un-remodeled 1920s apartment buildings for most of my adult life. In fact, my last two refrigerators were the generic, bland, outdated not-quite-white models that were probably made in the 1990s. This all changed when I moved to Texas into a more contemporary home with updated fixtures *and* with a partner who believes basically everything in our home should be Google and Alexa compatible....
The best smart thermostats of 2022
A smart thermostat can give you remote control over your heating and air conditioning, making sure your home is as cool or toasty as you like when you get home from work or wherever else, and a great one can monitor environmental conditions and your own preferences over time, adjust your systems to keep you comfortable and save you money.
CNET
Samsung Touts a Better-Connected Smart Home With Blockchain Security
During the keynote presentation for the Samsung Developer Conference on Wednesday, the company showed off a bevy of software updates coming to phones, TVs, appliances and other devices that are designed to make them better connected and more protected. Samsung's big theme for the event is "Calm Technology," or smoothing...
ZDNet
Samsung announces Google partnership to make smart homes Matter
The Internet of Things is learning to work together: Amazon reiterated support for the Matter connectivity standard in its Devices and Services event Sept. 28 and Samsung today announced an expanded partnership with Google to let Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet users connect Matter-compatible devices to both SmartThings and Google Home systems.
9to5Mac
Level Home says it has no plans to integrate its smart locks with Apple Home Key [U]
With iOS 15, Apple introduced Home Key, which lets smart lock manufacturers integrate these products into the Wallet app so users can open doors just by tapping their iPhone against the lock. However, Level Home – a popular smart home accessories seller – said it has no plans to integrate its locks with Apple Home Key.
NFL・
itechpost.com
Roku Could Be Expanding Into the Smart Home Market Soon With Unannounced Products
Roku could soon be expanding its horizons past the online streaming market. A Reddit user seems to have spotted one of the company's unannounced smart home products in a market somewhere in the US that isn't for streaming online entertainment to houses or devices. Roku's expansion into the smart home...
Engadget
Roku is moving into smart home gear with Wyze's help
Is expanding beyond home theater setups and into smart home devices. The initial batch of Roku Smart Home products, on which it collaborated with , includes a smart doorbell, cameras, smart bulbs, smart light strips and smart plugs. The company didn't reveal specs for the devices in advance, but they...
Android Headlines
Get These Kasa Smart Lights For 35% Off
If you’re looking to start your new smart home, why not start with lights? These Kasa smart light bulbs are currently on sale for 35% off as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This knocks the price down to an affordable $29.99. This set of smart light...
10 Smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life
There are a lot of tech gadgets out there. And maybe you’re wondering which ones are truly worth buying. Well, we’ve done the hard work for you. We sifted through product reviews and releases to curate the top 10 smart tech gadgets you’ll want in your life.
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
Problem Solving Gadgets
Gadgets solve problems, and our own gadget guy Steve Greenberg has 5 problems and he’s found the gadgets to solve them. PRODUCT INFO: Aro Smart Box — is the first connected device that results in less screen time and more real life. Aro combines a bluetooth-connected “smart box” that holds and charges your phone with a fun […]
The best sleep gadgets to help you fall asleep faster in 2022
Falling asleep isn’t always easy. If you have a lot on your mind or can’t get comfortable in bed, it might be hours before you finally drift off. But you deserve a great night’s sleep every night. To help you doze off faster, today we’re highlighting the best sleep gadgets in 2022.
Comments / 0