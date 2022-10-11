Colorado's great fall colors season continues; aspens in the northern part of the state are starting to fade as the show migrates farther and farther south. If you want to combine some leaf peeping and hiking this weekend, drive an hour or so south of Colorado Springs, get off of I-25 at Colorado City and head up Hwy. 165. As of a few days ago, the aspens were in full color and should be peaking this weekend. The farther west you go, the better the views. The aspens around Lake Isabel have been especially colorful, and on a calm day, they make great reflections in the water.

