Colorado Springs Independent
Springs Utilities to consider stricter rules for water service outside city
With a 3,200-acre subdivision hanging fire on annexation, Colorado Springs Utilities will consider changing the rules on how water service is extended to property that doesn't sit contiguous to the city proper. The property, dubbed Amara, sits south of the city, with land in El Paso County and the city...
228-unit housing project proposed near 30th & Garden of the Gods Road in west Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A developer this week made the initial announcement of a plan to build an apartment complex less than a mile east of where a similar project was rejected near Garden of the Gods last year. KRDO The proposal calls for a 228-unit multifamily and subdivision development along Arrowswest Drive, on The post 228-unit housing project proposed near 30th & Garden of the Gods Road in west Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Prescribed burns planned near Cañon City in the next six months
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is preparing for two prescribed burns, scheduled to take place between October 2022 and April 2023. BLM said the Deer Haven area is slated for a prescribed burn about 15 miles northwest of Cañon City, south of High Park Road, and west of County Road […]
douglas.co.us
Your new connection to US 85 is open!
Residents in Northwest Douglas County – your new route to US 85 is open!. The Waterton Road Extension – from Rampart Range Road to US 85 – opened this morning right after the Board of Douglas County Commissioners gathered with members of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board and the Sterling Ranch Development Company to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
Iconic downtown building gets new sign as Alpine Bank plans to open newest location
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One of Colorado Springs’ most iconic buildings downtown is getting a new sign to reflect a new business it will now be home to. The building at the corner of Colorado Avenue and South Cascade Avenue will have the Wells Fargo sign replaced with a sign for Alpine Bank. The Wells Fargo […]
Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A well-known long standing haunted house in town, 'The Haunted Mines', is now part of the larger scary attraction company, 'Fear Complex.' In a new building this year, they say they're now the largest haunted attraction in Colorado Springs. The updated attraction has four different areas inside. Including, 'The Sanitarium', The post Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Woodland Park Leaders Divided on Future of Short-term Rental Properties
STR Ban Extended Again; Council to Consider New Ordinance. The short term rental (STR) debate has once again struck the Teller and Ute Pass region. To date, the issue, dealing with property units rented out for 30 days or less, often used as vacation outlets, has been brought up in just about every municipality in the local areas, along with many cities across the state.
mountainjackpot.com
City of Cripple Creek Gambling Big on Non-Gaming Boom
Leaders Allocate $250,000-plus in Utility Waivers; Town Home Development and School Trade Facility Hit Jackpot. The city of Cripple Creek is gambling big on a new economic jackpot. Only this time, town leaders and officials are rolling the dice more on non-gaming projects, namely housing, considered the biggest need in...
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
KKTV
‘It’s unbelievable that somebody can’t keep people off the property,’ says trustee of Stratmoor Hills property where homeless camp fire broke out
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trustee of a property in the Stratmoor Hills area says he hasn’t been out to the land in over three years. He tells 11 News he had no idea that many people where living there or that a fire had happened there Monday morning.
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
KRDO
Crews responding to fire in eastern El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in eastern El Paso County Friday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO that the Peyton Fire Dept. is on scene at the blaze that is east of Falcon. Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene assisting in the response.
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
KKTV
Crash causes delays on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing delays along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for a crash at about 4:35 p.m. near Lake Avenue. Last time this article was updated, there were no life-threatening injuries reported. When this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., at least one lane was open.
KRDO
Authorities identify man found dead near Fountain Creek in Pueblo, homicide investigation underway
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man found dead near Fountain Creek on Wed., Oct. 12 as 67-year-old Ronald Thomas. Thomas was found Wed. in the 100 block of N. Dayton Ave. Pueblo Police said Friday they are investigating Thomas's death as a homicide. They...
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Colorado Springs Independent
Hiking Bob: A hike that combines history and fall colors
Colorado's great fall colors season continues; aspens in the northern part of the state are starting to fade as the show migrates farther and farther south. If you want to combine some leaf peeping and hiking this weekend, drive an hour or so south of Colorado Springs, get off of I-25 at Colorado City and head up Hwy. 165. As of a few days ago, the aspens were in full color and should be peaking this weekend. The farther west you go, the better the views. The aspens around Lake Isabel have been especially colorful, and on a calm day, they make great reflections in the water.
Nightly full closures of southbound I-25, South Academy Boulevard start Wednesday
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound I-25 over South Academy Boulevard, along with the east and westbound South Academy Boulevard lanes, will be closed during overnight hours starting Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14 for bridge work. The bridge work will also impact a single lane of northbound I-25. The temporary closures are part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Program […]
