Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
Uniswap Labs Raises $165M At $1.66 Billion Valuation, $UNI Price Jumps
Uniswap Labs, the guardian firm of decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, introduced elevating $165 million within the Collection B funding spherical with $1.66 billion in valuation. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital and with participation from present buyers a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant. Presently, the corporate appears to be like to increase options for Web3, DeFi, and NFT markets.
TechCrunch
Roboadvisor Betterment launches crypto offering with four themed portfolios
Crypto Investing by Betterment, as the new offering is called, debuts to Betterment’s retail and advisor customers today with four themed, customizable portfolios that will allow users to invest in curated selections of digital assets, the company’s VP of crypto, Jesse Proudman, told TechCrunch in an interview. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across all of its business lines and offerings, he added.
invezz.com
Polygon announced the release of the zkEVM testnet Hermez, can this increase the value of MATIC?
The zkEVM testnet will enable developers to test out the development of the privacy-enhancing zk-rollups. Polygon acquired Hermez for $250 million in 2021. MATIC’s trading volume increased by 82% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized Ethereum (ETH/USD) scaling platform Polygon (MATIC/USD) has rolled out the first public testnet...
invezz.com
VIDEO: Crypto has become a money grab – Waves founder Sasha Ivanov
Waves founder Sasha Ivanov joins the Invezz podcast, where he laments the state of crypto. It won’t go anywhere until it solves the scalability issue, he says. Ivanov laments the fact that crypto is less about the tech and more about the money these days. I had a pretty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
invezz.com
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline
Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
invezz.com
Best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy amid soaring rates
REIT stock have crashed hard in 2022. The main US REIT ETF has crashed by more than 30%. We explain why Realty Income, Digital Realty Trust, and AvalonBay are good buys. REIT stocks have crashed in 2022 as worries of high-interest rates surge. The Schwab U.S REIT ETF has plunged by more than 32% from the highest level this year and is trading at the lowest level since November 2022. Here are the best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
invezz.com
Is Mastercard a good buy after the latest development?
Mastercard announced a cloud-based analytics platform for businesses. Macro events weigh down on the stock. Mastercard has lost a critical $310 support amid bearish signals. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) saw mounting social interest on the back of positive stock market news. According to an announcement on Monday, Mastercard launched a cloud-based analytics platform.
bitcoinist.com
Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments
Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
invezz.com
PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies
PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
CoinTelegraph
Uniswap Labs raises $165M as attention shifts to NFTs, Web3
Decentralized exchange Uniswap Labs has raised $165 million in a Series B funding round that had participation from some of blockchain's biggest venture firms, putting the company on track to expand into other crypto-focused domains. The funding round was led by Polychain Capital with additional participation from several existing investors,...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $41M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,463,791 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0xb3aba05486a34bfd2bc91864df930266b2753d81. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
invezz.com
Lyft shares could double from here: Analyst
Robert Mollins turns bullish on Lyft Inc for the first time in over a year. The Gordon Haskett analysts cites several catalysts for multiple expansion. Lyft shares are currently down about 75% versus the start of the year. Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) ended in the green on Wednesday after a...
freightwaves.com
Transfix pulls IPO, new private funding round planned
Digital freight broker Transfix has announced it will remain a private company. It has terminated a business combination agreement with G Squared Ascend I, ending a planned initial public offering. In June, the public listing was pushed back to November due to deteriorating public market conditions. A public listing through...
crypto-economy.com
Arbitrum Maker Offchain Labs Acquires Core Ethereum Dev Prysmatic Labs
Offchain Labs, developer of popular Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum has signed a new deal to acquire Prysmatic Labs, one of the core development teams behind the Ethereum (ETH) Merge. Plunging cryptocurrency prices have not deterred companies from investing or acquiring in the crypto space. From tech giants, Microsoft...
invezz.com
Sovryn secures $5.4M in latest funding round led by General Catalyst
The latest Sovryn funding round is aimed at building a global financial ecosystem for individual sovereignty. Sovryn managed to raise $5.4 million from several investors led by General Catalyst. The funding round comes ahead of the public launch of Sovryn’s Zero protocol. Sovryn, a Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol, has today...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
invezz.com
Hubble Protocol laser-focused on Latin America, the new stablecoins’ growth base
Hubble Protocol is the home of Solana’s premier stablecoin USDH. Stablecoin adoption in Latin America is fast outpacing the rest of the world. Hubble Protocol Marius Ciubotariu believes Latin America will provide this new growth base for stablecoins. Hubble Protocol, the home of Solana’s premier stablecoin USDH, is laser-focused...
Comments / 0